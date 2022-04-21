Tools, Guides, & Resources

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Take advantage of our free resources to help your business save money and lighten your footprint today. Find a recycler for specific materials from King County's "What do I do with..." list. Use the Seattle Business...

www.seattle.gov

CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
click orlando

A guide to sensory-friendly activities, resources in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – One in every 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. As World Autism Awareness Month is about to begin, we highlight what Central Florida has to offer with multiple sensory-friendly activities, as...
ORLANDO, FL
Engadget

Instagram brings its fundraiser tool to Reels

Is rolling out the option to create and donate to fundraisers through . Users in more than 30 countries can now add a link for people to donate to more than 1.5 million nonprofits. The fundraiser tool has been available and on for the past couple of years. The feature...
CHARITIES
Engadget

Amazon accused of using charity work scheme to conceal warehouse incident rates

Amazon is pursuing the "aggressive geographic and use case expansion" of a scheme that sends injured warehouse workers to non-profits for light duty, according to The Financial Times. Under the scheme that's officially called Amazon Community Together, workers get their full salary instead of compensation benefits that typically only cover a portion of their usual pay. While the program sounds beneficial for both workers and local non-profits, workers' rights advocates argue that it's a tool Amazon uses to hide the real number of serious injuries at its warehouses.
CHARITIES
TechCrunch

Amazon acquires India’s GlowRoad in social commerce push

Amazon has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal as the e-commerce giant makes a bigger push into one of its key overseas markets, a source directly familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, saying the move will...
BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Adobe CC Express is becoming the ultimate one-stop design tool

Adobe has unveiled a suite of new features for Creative Cloud Express, its collection of web and mobile apps for simple design and creative tasks. An attempt to compete with the proliferation of free design services like Canva and Picsart, CC Express is made to be an easy way to do straightforward things like social media graphics, simple video editing and more.
SOFTWARE
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
makeuseof.com

5 Free Weekly Planners to Organize Your Productive Tasks

Largely, productivity planners have four time periods: daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly. None is better than the other, as different productivity systems work for different people. Setting a weekly agenda is excellent for those who like to work by a schedule but still want to be flexible enough to move a few things around.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
CNET

8 Apps for a More Eco-Friendly Sustainable Life

Over the past few years, scientists have reiterated that being eco-friendly can't just be a hobby anymore. But while suggestions like improving energy efficiency and restoring ecosystems might sound like massive undertakings, there are ways you can make a difference in your own corner of the world. For instance, seeking out more ethical shopping opportunities can help boost both the environment and small businesses. Eating less meat, using reusable bags when grocery shopping, unplugging appliances that aren't in use and reducing water waste are all ways to be more eco-conscious from home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Twitter uses Earth Day to announce ban on climate denialism ads

Twitter chose Earth Day to announce it will ban advertisements that deny the scientific consensus on climate crisis. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company declared on Friday. “We...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Combinatorial optimization with physics-inspired graph neural networks

Combinatorial optimization problems are pervasive across science and industry. Modern deep learning tools are poised to solve these problems at unprecedented scales, but a unifying framework that incorporates insights from statistical physics is still outstanding. Here we demonstrate how graph neural networks can be used to solve combinatorial optimization problems. Our approach is broadly applicable to canonical NP-hard problems in the form of quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problems, such as maximum cut, minimum vertex cover, maximum independent set, as well as Ising spin glasses and higher-order generalizations thereof in the form of polynomial unconstrained binary optimization problems. We apply a relaxation strategy to the problem Hamiltonian to generate a differentiable loss function with which we train the graph neural network and apply a simple projection to integer variables once the unsupervised training process has completed. We showcase our approach with numerical results for the canonical maximum cut and maximum independent set problems. We find that the graph neural network optimizer performs on par or outperforms existing solvers, with the ability to scale beyond the state of the art to problems with millions of variables.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Churn rate basics, BNPL fraud, fundraising IP checklist

In this environment, teams that successfully close a fundraising round will find themselves with a shorter runway than they planned on, which means partnering with an investor who understands the business well enough to add value is more critical than it was a year ago. Because a founder’s pitch is...
MARKETS

