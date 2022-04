JACKSON, MI – Enjoy food, family and fireworks shows at Cascades Falls Park once again in the summer of 2022. The Jackson City Council approved the summer’s fireworks events at the Cascades, 1400 S. Brown St., during its Tuesday, March 22 meeting. The popular events are back for the Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holiday weekends, similar to previous years.

JACKSON, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO