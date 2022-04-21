Save Yourself a Trip

Have you ever caught yourself pining over a gorgeous wallpaper, mentally calculating how much it would cost to finally get that accent wall done, and then saying, “That much? For paper?!” We have a deep appreciation for the creators behind these designs, but sometimes it’s hard not to think we could make a few things ourselves for a lot less money. Case in point: A recent study by Design Bundles revealed homeowners can save up to $1,000 by making their own decor, after comparing the cost of raw materials for certain projects to the price tags of similar professionally made items. And no, you don’t have to be an artist or a handyperson to bring these pieces to life. Here are three money-saving DIYs, no tool kit or sewing machine required.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO