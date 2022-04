The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told health officials to be on the lookout for potential cases of children with hepatitis. Hepatitis refers to liver inflammation as a result of viral infections, alcohol, medications, or other conditions. According to NBC News, Alabama has already reported nine cases, while two have also been discovered in North Carolina. The CDC confirmed that five patients, all between the ages of one and six, had severe liver damage in a hospital in Alabama. The health agency clarified that none had a previous COVID-19 infection and were previously healthy.

