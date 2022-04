Earth Day was born in 1970 to help Americans to understand that taking care of the environment was not just a fad invented by hippie culture. In 2009, the United Nations designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, and it is now celebrated by nearly 200 countries. Whether you set aside some time to enjoy nature to take part in clean-up efforts or other sustainability practices, you’ll end the day with a greater appreciation of the planet. Your efforts, no matter how small, make a difference — and sustainable practices often fit right in with a frugal lifestyle.

