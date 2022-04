Google Wallet was the company’s rival to Apple Pay, a way for Android owners to access their wallets by simply holding their phones up to credit card readers. Google completely abandoned the app in 2020 in favor of Google Pay, a general finance management app. Now, rumor has it that Google Wallet will be making a comeback through integration with Google Pay in the next few months, an exciting prospect that’s beginning to show an irritating pattern.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO