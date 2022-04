Neck. Spread. Posture. Nose. In the field, these traits can give you a good general idea of a buck’s age. But if you’ve tagged the deer and just have to know for sure, you can pluck a tooth and hand it over to scientists. Carolyn Nistler at Matson’s Lab will turn it into rubber, slice it, examine it under a digital microscope, and provide that critical detail for the hunting story you’ll be telling for the rest of your life.

MANHATTAN, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO