King County, WA

Pesticide Product Disposal

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Pesticides are hazardous waste. To dispose of them either use up as directed (provided the products are still currently registered) or dispose of...

www.seattle.gov

24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marissa Newby

America's Nuclear Waste Storage Problem

Nuclear power is a controversial topic. It provides us with clean energy, but to some it also means there is a risk of an accident or natural disaster that could effect the health and well-being of Americans in 35 states at 80 different processing and power-production facilities.
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
#Pesticides#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Household Hazardous Waste
Ars Technica

Heat-driven photovoltaic device hits 40 percent efficiency

As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The ditches that accidentally boosted a thirsty region’s water supply

Human activity often damages or destroys natural resources. But a canal network in India and Pakistan shows that construction can sometimes provide benefits1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90...
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
LivingCheap

Money-saving ways to celebrate Earth Day every day

Earth Day was born in 1970 to help Americans to understand that taking care of the environment was not just a fad invented by hippie culture. In 2009, the United Nations designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, and it is now celebrated by nearly 200 countries. Whether you set aside some time to enjoy nature to take part in clean-up efforts or other sustainability practices, you’ll end the day with a greater appreciation of the planet. Your efforts, no matter how small, make a difference — and sustainable practices often fit right in with a frugal lifestyle.
LIFESTYLE
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.

