President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to inventory and protect old-growth forests while visiting Seattle later today. The order requires the Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture to come up with a shared definition of mature and old-growth forests and gives them a year to take stock of their numbers in the U.S. After collecting that data, the agencies must come up with new policies to manage and conserve these wooded areas, with an eye towards threats like wildfires.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO