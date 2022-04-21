Buy Compost Bins

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Compost bins are available for purchase from the Seattle Conservation Corps, Parks & Recreation Department. Order your compost bin online. Many stores...

www.seattle.gov

diabetesselfmanagement.com

Product Review: Granrosi Farmhouse Kitchen Compost Bin

If you’re trying to cut down on food waste, you might try composting. But who has time to run back and forth to your outdoor composter every time you have food scraps? With the Granrosi Farmhouse Kitchen Compost Bin, your problem is solved! This is the perfect odorless container for storing kitchen waste — even if you live in a tiny apartment.
RECIPES
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Gardening with Compost Made Easy

I will admit that I am a bit of a novice when it comes to composting. I understand why people do it and I am familiar with the idea of how to do it, but I myself have never taken on starting a compost pile in my yard. I understand it is good for gardens and the environment so I feel like I should consider it.
HUDSON, NY
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost Bins#Green Waste#Garden Hotline#Backyard Composting
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
York News-Times

Body composting: New green burial trend

Considered an alternative to cremation and burial, the environmentally friendly practice is legal in Washington, Colorado and Oregon with more states expected to follow suit in the near future.
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

The Ultimate Composting Guide for Total Beginners

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of small changes you can make at home in an effort to reduce your environmental impact: eating more vegetarian meals, switching to low-flow shower heads and toilets, or voting in every election to support candidates who advocate for green policy changes, for instance. One other (surprisingly) easy way to make a difference? Reducing your food waste and turning any scraps into a nutrition-dense soil additive through composting.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

These new sneakers are fully compostable, including the soles

The soles on a new pair of sneakers from a startup called Blueview look like they’re made from ordinary polyurethane foam. But the material, which took more than six years to develop, is partly algae-based, unlike the typical foam made from fossil fuels. The shoe’s upper uses what the company says is the first 3D-knit sneaker material made only from plants. And when the sneakers wear out, they’ve been proven to fully biodegrade in a backyard compost bin, or even in the ocean.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
Midland Daily News

Compostic sandwich bags are useful, good for the environment

Plastic sandwich bags are convenient for kid’s school lunches, camping, hiking, and traveling. However, that convenience comes at a high cost. These bags are made from crude oil, which is a non-renewable resource that creates pollution and isn’t biodegradable. But at least you can stick it in your...
ENVIRONMENT

