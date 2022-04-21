ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CAD Resources

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

SPU, SDOT and Seattle Parks & Recreation Department only support 2020 Autodesk products. Consultants are required to use 2020 Autodesk software and meet the requirements as described in the SPU/SDOT CAD Requirements for Consultants document, linked below. Existing consultant contracts already in place are not required to upgrade from...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Change the Desktop Icon Size in Windows 11

Desktop icons provide easy shortcuts to software, folders, and files. Those icons are medium size by default in Windows 11. However, there are various ways you can make desktop icons smaller or larger depending on preference. Here are five ways you can resize the desktop icons in Windows 11 to...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Customize Your Windows Firewall With Windows Firewall Control

Windows' default antivirus and firewall are more than enough for most people. However, if there's one thing they lack, that's customizability. And that's where Malwarebyte's Windows Firewall Control can help. Although it doesn't accompany Microsoft's OS, Windows Firewall Control (or WFC for short) could be part of it. That's because...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

XeroLinux: A Beautiful Arch-Based Linux Distribution for Beginners

The Linux kernel has spawned tons of operating systems that you can use for various purposes. From Ubuntu to Kali Linux, every Linux OS delivers something different to the users. Distros like Arch Linux offer complete control to the user in terms of customization. However, it may be a challenge...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cad#Software#Cad Resources#Sdot#The Cad Manual#Cad Standards#The Spu Cad Support Team#Spu Sdot Cad#Seattle Public Utilities
makeuseof.com

What Is AutoCAD and What Is It Used For?

The arrival of AutoCAD completely changed the design industry, ushering in a new era of design practices that relied mainly on computers. Previously, designers would have to spend days meticulously designing and measuring every line. But, AutoCAD changed all that. Instead of relying on pen and paper, designers can focus...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “There Was a Problem Resetting Your PC”

Resetting your PC is a viable option whenever you run into a problem in Windows and can’t fix it through other methods. But what if you face the problem amidst the reset process itself?. This kind of issue mainly has to do with the system files. Since those files...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Debugging jsoup Java Code in Production

Scraping is a fragile discipline. As a workaround we often use a server. Debugging these issues is remarkably difficult. Or at least it was. Dev Advocate @ Lightrun, cofounder @ CodenameOne, JavaOne rockstar,author,blogger,OSS hacker with decades of experience. NEWABOUT PAGE. Scraping websites built for modern browsers is far more challenging...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Tailscale is a first-principles approach to VPN technology with full macOS and iOS support

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 28,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Citrix strikes back at Windows 365 with new desktop-as-a-service options

Citrix has updated its desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering, which delivers virtualized apps and desktops from the cloud to users' devices. The refreshed solution, Citrix DaaS, is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options. The news comes after Citrix competitor Microsoft recently expanded its own virtualization service with new features...
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Lee Filters Lee100 Polariser review

The Lee100 Polarizer is designed specifically for use with the Lee Filters Lee100 filter holder and it snaps reassuringly into place with the toothed front ring making it easy to adjust the degree of polarization even in cold conditions. The release mechanism could be better but it gets easier to use with practice and overall, the filter puts in a good performance.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Microsoft enters “final phase” of disabling SMB1 file-sharing in Windows 11

Most Windows 11 preview builds focus on adding features, but sometimes Microsoft uses them to remove things. Users installing the latest Windows 11 Home Insider builds will find that support for version 1.0 of the venerable SMB file-sharing protocol is now disabled by default, something that may break file-sharing for older networked storage equipment. A post by Microsoft program manager Ned Pyle details the reasoning behind the change and how it will affect users.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Sonos ‘Fury’ budget soundbar leaks ahead of expected June launch

The next new product from Sonos may arrive as soon as early June. Thanks to renderings and details from The Verge, the next launch will be a budget soundbar priced below the Sonos Beam. However, it may have another use as Dolby Atmos surround speakers paired with Sonos’ flagship Arc soundbar.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wyze Lock Bolt features an anti-peep backlit keypad and a useful auto-lock timer

Lock and unlock your door with ease with the Wyze Lock Bolt. If you sometimes forget your house key or struggle to unlock the door with a handful of groceries, this lock is a must-have. Featuring storage for up to 50 fingerprints, it offers an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor to enter your home quickly and securely. In fact, it boasts fingerprint recognition in 0.5 seconds and unlocks in just 1 second. Alternatively, access your home using a code, which is great for allowing access to guests when you’re not home. Above all, with anti-peep technology, you can insert digits before and/or after your door code to prevent someone from seeing it. Finally, the Wyze Lock Bolt has a customizable auto-lock timer to lock your door if you accidentally forget. Overall, it blends in beautifully with a luxurious metal design to complement your interior design.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Polar Pacer GPS watch provides all the essentials for runner & has a high-speed processor

Improve your running with the Polar Pacer GPS runner’s watch. This specialized training watch tracks your speed, distance, heart rate, and more. In fact, it uses optical heart rate tracking to accurately measure your pulse without a chest strap. Additionally, the Polar Pacer features a 1.2″ display with a minimalist design that’s thin and lightweight. Therefore, you can wear this watch during all of your runs without it feeling bulky or uncomfortable on your wrist. Furthermore, this GPS runner’s watch comes preloaded with more than 130 sports profiles for various activities like skiing and cycling. It also provides you with guidance based on your fitness level to help you improve over time. Finally, the Pacer comes in 2 colors—black and silver or white and silver—to match any style or preference. It’s impressively convenient if you want an accurate yet minimalist GPS watch that tracks your pulse without a chest strap.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Second public betas of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4 now available

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released the second public beta ofiOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and macOS 12.4 to members of its public software testing program.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

This consumer grade 3D printer that prints 5x faster is on Kickstarter

3D printing has to be one of the most futuristic pieces of tech around, even more so now that it's made its way into the hands of regular consumers. You can take a digital file, a roll of filament, and turn that into just about any shape you want. This has led to tons of really cool individual projects, like this horrific ergonomic keyboard, being made with 3D printing, but your regular hobbyist will tell you it's far from a painless process.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy