CAD Resources

Improve your running with the Polar Pacer GPS runner’s watch. This specialized training watch tracks your speed, distance, heart rate, and more. In fact, it uses optical heart rate tracking to accurately measure your pulse without a chest strap. Additionally, the Polar Pacer features a 1.2″ display with a minimalist design that’s thin and lightweight. Therefore, you can wear this watch during all of your runs without it feeling bulky or uncomfortable on your wrist. Furthermore, this GPS runner’s watch comes preloaded with more than 130 sports profiles for various activities like skiing and cycling. It also provides you with guidance based on your fitness level to help you improve over time. Finally, the Pacer comes in 2 colors—black and silver or white and silver—to match any style or preference. It’s impressively convenient if you want an accurate yet minimalist GPS watch that tracks your pulse without a chest strap.

