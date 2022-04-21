CAD Resources

Lock and unlock your door with ease with the Wyze Lock Bolt. If you sometimes forget your house key or struggle to unlock the door with a handful of groceries, this lock is a must-have. Featuring storage for up to 50 fingerprints, it offers an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor to enter your home quickly and securely. In fact, it boasts fingerprint recognition in 0.5 seconds and unlocks in just 1 second. Alternatively, access your home using a code, which is great for allowing access to guests when you’re not home. Above all, with anti-peep technology, you can insert digits before and/or after your door code to prevent someone from seeing it. Finally, the Wyze Lock Bolt has a customizable auto-lock timer to lock your door if you accidentally forget. Overall, it blends in beautifully with a luxurious metal design to complement your interior design.
