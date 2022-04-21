ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Environmental Justice and Service Equity

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

The Environmental Justice and Service Equity Team works with SPU and partner departments to realize the goals of the City of Seattle's Race and Social Justice Initiative. Our goal is to support SPU in delivering...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
ECONOMY
Source New Mexico

Interior Department announces funding for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy