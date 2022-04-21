ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Start or Stop Services

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

If you have never had a Seattle utilities account before, start with our guide for customers who are new to the area. If you are a current or former customer and need to move, open, or close an account, you have three options:. Online: You can now start or...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Changes Pushes USPS to Slow First-Class Delivery Times

The United States Postal Service announces changes its making to delivery services, allowing for a longer lead time in first-class delivery. The move allows the parcel service to switch to ground transportation like trucks and rail instead of air cargo for longer destinations, as air is significantly more expensive. USPS's change begins on May 1 and is part of its 10-year plan, named Delivering for America, to "achieve financial sustainability and service excellence." The change is one of many taking place in last-mile and parcel delivery services, as companies re-learn how to manage in a new supply chain world. USPS believes slowing down the time allowance for first-class will help increase networks efficiency, and also claims the change will leave 64% of first-class package service unaffected. However, for longer transportation deliveries, shipping times could increase by a day or two.
INDUSTRY
Distractify

TikToker Calls Out Square Cash Registers for "Forcing” Customers into Tipping

There are tons of P.O.S. systems that businesses can use to easily track their sales and purchases, with shiny and easy-to-use applications that they can use across a variety of devices to make managing their profits a breeze. One such popular hardware/software combo areSquare terminals, which look like giant iPads and allow customers to easily use their cards/smartphones, or sign their names with just a finger.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon. You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below. Buy with Prime...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Android Police

How to sell, trade-in, donate, or recycle your phone

Selling or recycling your phone is always worth the effort. If it's a newer phone that's in good condition, you're likely to get a good price for it; an old or broken phone can be recycled for parts. Donating your device is also an excellent alternative, as charities can generate revenue by recycling or selling the phones. In this article we've collected all the necessary information you'll need get rid of your old phone.
ADVOCACY
Thrillist

This Delivery Company Will Pay Someone $10,000 to Be Its Chief Taco Officer

Okay, here's the ultimate dream gig for one very lucky Texan. Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery service, is looking for its first-ever Chief Taco Officer to help the company find the best tacos in the state this summer. And to compensate this person, Favor Delivery will pay the CTO $10,000 in free delivery for one year and custom Favor merch.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Light#Seattle Public Utilities#Compost#Food Yard#Service Type Of Fee
9News

Starbucks to start offering incentives for using reusable cups

Last month, Starbucks announced that the company plans to cut waste in half by 2030. As part of the initiative to reduce waste, Starbucks is rolling out new incentives for customers to bring in their own drinkware. In honor of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, Starbucks is kicking-off its...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Staff at Starbucks flagship store vote to unionize in major victory for nationwide campaign

Starbucks workers at the company’s flagship Seattle Roastery in the coffee giant’s hometown have voted to unionise, marking the union effort’s biggest victory yet as workers at corporate-run stores across the US launch a nationwide organised labour campaign.The cafe is the 26th corporate-run store and second of three roasteries in the US to win a union election within the last few months. More than 200 stores have filed petitions for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United, which is organising the campaign.A ballot count and vote tally from the National Labor Relations Board on 21 April confirmed 38 votes in...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

How consumers use buy now, pay later apps to pay for food, gas and other basics

About two months ago, Israel Conerly, a part-time grocery worker in Flint, Michigan, was in the checkout line at Walmart, staring down a $400 bill. Conerly, who uses they/them pronouns, had recently lost their full-time job as a recruiter. And with a lot less money coming in, $400 was a lot to handle all at once. So Conerly paid their bill with Klarna, a buy-now, pay-later app that divided the Walmart charge into four payments, paid every two weeks.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Kroger Shifts Focus From Third-Party to in-House eCommerce Fulfillment

Kroger is taking its digital delivery business into its own hands. The grocery giant announced Wednesday (April 20) that it is hiring more than 200 new employees to gear up for the launch of Kroger Delivery in South Florida. The company is looking not only for drivers but also for people to help with the logistics side of the business.
FLORIDA, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy