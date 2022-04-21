ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wildland Fire Crew

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

The Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Wildland Fire Crew provides initial attack on fires within the Cedar River and South Fork Tolt Watersheds. The goal is to contain all fires to less than 10 acres in size. The Wildland Fire Crew provides support to the Department of Natural Resources...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Fire crews tackle massive Highland house fire

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a massive house fire in the Highland area on Thursday. The Lone Peak Fire District says the house fire started in the garage and continued spreading throughout the home, eventually engulfing it in flames. Large plumes of smoke can be seen taking over the lower-level garage and the […]
HIGHLAND, UT
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires again threaten Colorado

Thousands of Colorado residents were issued evacuation orders over the weekend as wildfires again swept the Boulder area, just months after blazes destroyed almost entire neighbourhoods less than 20 miles from Denver.Nearly 20,000 people were told to leave their homes on Saturday, but most of the orders were lifted later that night. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 21 percent contained and only 1,629 people remained under an evacuation order.The fire was affecting 189 acres on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.No injuries or structural damages were reported as more than 100 firefighters continued...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments in southern Minnesota responded to a fire in downtown Waterville. The Waterville Chamber of Commerce says the fire started early Saturday morning at the Funky Munky bar. At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire, and if there were any injuries. Credit: Waterville Chamber of Commerce Nine fire departments from neighboring areas responded to the scene. Water needed to be pumped from the bay because the water tower was depleted, Waterville officials said.
WATERVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy