Ship Canal Water Quality Project

 2 days ago

Seattle Public Utilities and King County are building underground stormwater and sewer storage. Seattle Public Utilities and King County Wastewater Treatment Division are building an underground storage tunnel to significantly reduce the amount of polluted stormwater (from rain) and sewage that flows into the Lake Washington Ship...

