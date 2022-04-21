ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third-Party Hauling Requirements for Construction Materials

Many construction and demolition contractors will choose to haul their own construction waste for recycling or disposal. If a third-party is hired to do this hauling, then several rules will apply:. For recycling. You may hire any recycling company to do the hauling. The container which is provided must...

Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

NBC News is exploring solutions in the special series “The Climate Challenge” with a focus on capturing and storing carbon dioxide. In the past, CO2 was either stored underground or in trees, but a new technology allows the gas to be injected and deposited into concrete, keeping it out of the atmosphere. April 23, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New materials for storing flammable industrial gases

How do I store more, and better? This summarizes the challenge of transporting flammable gases. To ensure industrial safety, these gases must be handled at defined temperature and pressure conditions that do not allow for optimal storage and release cycles. Existing porous materials can facilitate the capture of certain gases, but their high affinity for these molecules complicates their release: a large amount of gas then remains trapped in the host material.
CHEMISTRY
Connecticut Public

Biden will order a study of old-growth forests in an Earth Day executive action

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to inventory and protect old-growth forests while visiting Seattle later today. The order requires the Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture to come up with a shared definition of mature and old-growth forests and gives them a year to take stock of their numbers in the U.S. After collecting that data, the agencies must come up with new policies to manage and conserve these wooded areas, with an eye towards threats like wildfires.
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Impacts of regulations on trucking

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How regulations and environment impact trucking. DETAILS: Jim Ward and Thomas Wasson, enterprise trucking carrier expert at FreightWaves, discuss how regulations on nitrogen oxides (NOx) and other emissions impact the trucking industry. They also dive into how companies want to thoroughly test alternative fuels before switching over their fleets.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Collaboration is key for the rails

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Charting the railroads’ path to net-zero. DETAILS: The railroad industry is a critical component of a net-zero freight future. How are rail operators planning to decarbonize operations? What technologies and fuels of the future will be implemented and when? Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer at Norfolk Southern, chats with Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence for FreightWaves, about how railroads are on track to meet their emission reduction targets.
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Robots, Databases Part of EPA’s Plan to Review New Chemicals

The EPA’s proposed plan to use emerging technologies to review new chemicals aims to make the reviews more protective and timely as required by law, the agency’s chemical safety chief told industry officials, chemical company representatives and others. The New Chemicals Collaborative Research Program the Environmental Protection Agency...
ENGINEERING

