With Mount Edgecumbe in the background, a sea lion pops its head out of the water next to a buoy crowded with other sea lions in Sitka, Alaska on April 7, 2018. A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near Mount Edgecumbe volcano 15 miles west of Sitka, in southeast Alaska. The reason for the swarm is not known, officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

9 DAYS AGO