ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Waste Reduction Assistance

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

You can request a waste reduction visit by Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) at your business of facility. This technical...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Waste#Waste Management#Technical Assistance#Seattle Public Utilities
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

USDA Partnering With Farmers to Promote Climate-Smart Commodities

Robert Bonnie, farm production and conservation undersecretary for the USDA, spoke to Cheddar about climate-smart strategies to help farmers reduce carbon emissions from agriculture. "We share the costs of installing those practices on their lands in ways that will protect the climate and maintain agricultural productivity, and we're also partnering with farmers to draw in private investment in greenhouse gas emissions reductions provided by agriculture and forestry," he said. The hope is to get farmers and ranchers to produce climate-smart commodities to lessen the impact of climate change.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
ZDNet

Calling on all developers to save the Earth

In celebration of Earth Day, we'd like to talk about the emerging concept of application sustainability. Application sustainability looks at the overall energy efficiency consumed both during the development of the application and the execution of it in production. The thesis is that we can help the environment by minimizing higher energy development and deployment models.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

U.S. Agriculture Department to invest $420 million in rural water infrastructure

April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will put $420 million of funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward rehabilitating dams, preventing floods, and restoring watersheds in 31 states, the agency announced Thursday. The funding is part of a broader, multi-agency effort to provide more technical and financial...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Impacts of regulations on trucking

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How regulations and environment impact trucking. DETAILS: Jim Ward and Thomas Wasson, enterprise trucking carrier expert at FreightWaves, discuss how regulations on nitrogen oxides (NOx) and other emissions impact the trucking industry. They also dive into how companies want to thoroughly test alternative fuels before switching over their fleets.
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
ECONOMY
Source New Mexico

Interior Department announces funding for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

First international initiative to end street homelessness

The first global initiative aimed at ending street homelessness has revealed key ingredients for success along with common systemic barriers, new research from Heriot-Watt University has found. The Institute of Global Homelessness' (IGH) A Place to Call Home, launched in 2017, is the first concerted effort to support cities across...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy