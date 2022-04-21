ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Encampment Garbage

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Part of the City of Seattle’s Clean City Initiative, the Encampment Trash Program, or Purple Bag program, mitigates the environmental and public health risks of encampments and provides consistent and dependable trash removal services for...

www.seattle.gov

