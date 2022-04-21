Encampment Garbage

NEW YORK -- City officials confirmed Saturday that an initiative is underway to vacate and clean up homeless encampments.Describing cardboard boxes and makeshift tents as inhumane living conditions, Mayor Eric Adams says the city is cracking down on homeless encampments."I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in an inhumane, dangerous environment, no restrooms no showers, no ways to take care of themselves," he said.At an event Saturday, the mayor announced a two-week blitz of the camps is well underway.A task force made up of city officials, including NYPD members, is currently visiting more than...
