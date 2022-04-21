ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

19-year-old killed in shooting near Northlake Mall identified, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A man was killed in a shooting near Northlake Mall Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they were called just after 8:30 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon near Northlake Centre Parkway.

[ READ MORE: Northlake Mall says those 17 and younger will need chaperone earlier ]

A man, later identified as Aveon Baker, 19, was found shot. Authorities attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, according to police.

A family member told Channel 9 that Baker was very loving and kind, and had just graduated from high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWXnW_0fFL3bPV00
One person killed near Northlake Mall (WSOC)

On Wednesday night, a large police presence could be seen in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant. Patrol vehicles, lights, police tape and dozens of officers surrounded the area. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could also see K-9 units searching for evidence.

The Wendy’s property was closed off, but the rest of the shopping center was operating as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Stop the violence’: Woman calls for change after shooting at Northlake Mall)

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
