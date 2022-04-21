ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Sharing Actors Who Played Their Roles A Little TOO Well, And I Need To Know If You Agree

By Allie Hayes
 2 days ago

Every once in a while, you'll watch an actor encompass a role so completely that you realize you'll never be able to unsee them in that specific part for the rest of your life.

Universal Pictures

Well, this week, redditor...*ahem*... u/HugeBlackBalls69 asked, "Which actor played their role TOO WELL?" and movie lovers really came through with their favorite performances — including both heroic and villainous characters!

Warner Bros

So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the actors whose talent has made it difficult for people to separate them from their characters:

1. Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atkEb_0fFI5CT700

"There are very, very few villains that I've seen in books, movies, or video games that I've wanted to personally kill more than her, and that means that the actor did an unbelievably good job as a twisted villain."

u/SumwhatNerdy

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

2. Danny Glover as Mister in The Color Purple (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ0Km_0fFI5CT700

"I haven’t liked Danny Glover since."

u/Golden_standard

Courtesy Everett Collection / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

3. Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus in Gladiator (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QD4LO_0fFI5CT700

"I couldn't watch him in another movie for years because I hated his character so freaking much."

u/MistressVixxen

Dreamworks / Â©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

4. Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XG2ID_0fFI5CT700

u/Ok-Address-5466

"Man, that scene where his candy bar wrapper uncrumples as he contemplates what to do with the store clerk — it's giving me goosebumps just thinking about it."

u/born_again_tim

Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

5. Kim Eui-sung as Yong-suk in Train to Busan (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWCh9_0fFI5CT700

"Every single time I thought I couldn't hate that character more, I found a new way to hate him. As a character, I detested him, body and soul. As an actor, I can only begrudgingly admit that he was stupendous and performed his role so demonstrably well that I had, and still have, some difficulties separating him from his character to this day."

u/WhenTheFoxGrins

Well Go USA Entertainment

Watch a little of the performance here:

6. Malcolm McDowell as Alex in A Clockwork Orange (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Pkd3_0fFI5CT700

"I can’t even look at the guy."

u/143019

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

7. Jake Gyllenhaal as Lou Bloom in Nightcrawler (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9ijM_0fFI5CT700

u/pseudophant

"I always found his face to be unnerving, so when I saw him in that movie, suddenly it all made sense. He was born for that role."

u/alamakjan

Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

8. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FToYk_0fFI5CT700

"The next iteration of Wolverine is going to have to hit it out of the park to top that performance."

u/raphthepharaoh

20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

9. Gerald Butler as Clyde Owen in Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXoeq_0fFI5CT700

"Thinking about the ending of that movie still pisses me off to this day, and I still can’t stand Jamie Foxx because of it."

u/Avaragan

Overture Films / Overture Films / courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

10. Forest Whitaker as Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBYW0_0fFI5CT700

"Haunting."

u/clickmyface

Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

11. Christoph Waltz as Colonel Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qjq9X_0fFI5CT700

"The opening scene of the movie has got to be the best introduction to a character I’ve ever seen. The man was terrifying."

u/Hooligan_117

Weinstein Company / Â©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

12. Sam Rockwell as Wild Bill in The Green Mile (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHovv_0fFI5CT700

"What a vile, disgusting human being, and what an amazing performance! That gave me the heebie jeebies for a long time."

u/gmasterson

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

13. Robin Williams as Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReyiV_0fFI5CT700

"The scene when he's talking to Will in the park is still the only movie scene that can make me cry."

u/SnowyInuk

Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

14. Alan Rickman as The Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3Tfm_0fFI5CT700

"Everyone else was just OK in that movie, but he nailed the sheriff. That was the first time I'd seen him act. Plus, 'Cancel the kitchen scraps for the lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas!' is still one of my favorite lines in any movie."

u/warny2187

Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

15. Vincent D'Onofrio as Edgar in Men in Black (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKLLZ_0fFI5CT700

"How the fuck is someone given the role of 'A bug alien wearing a human as a decomposing skin suit,' and they absolutely nail it?!"

u/Dangercritter

Columbia Pictures

Watch a little of the performance here:

16. Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxpNH_0fFI5CT700

"He played that character only with his eyes — with that certain stare that'll make you leave the country and change your identity."

u/need_me_a_mommy

Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

17. Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWY4m_0fFI5CT700

"She was absolutely terrifying. The contrast between this and her films like Fried Green Tomatoes where her character is really sweet is pretty amazing."

u/bakewelltart20

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

18. Matt Dillon as Jack in The House that Jack Built (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohWih_0fFI5CT700

"He did way too good in that role."

u/REMUvs

© IFC Films / courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

19. Billy Zane as Cal in Titanic (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JDSR_0fFI5CT700

"I absolutely DESPISED him, which means he did his job right."

u/Locamotive19

20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

20. Christopher Mintz-Plasse as McLovin in Superbad (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIYzc_0fFI5CT700

"Hardly anyone knows the actor's real name, but they all know McLovin."

u/alwaysmyfault

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

21. J.K. Simmons as Fletcher in Whiplash (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjxzT_0fFI5CT700

"I’m convinced he’s a terrifying, abusive man, and I can’t unsee it."

u/Frosty_Onion2035

Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

22. Saoirse Ronan as Briony in Atonement (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVDxL_0fFI5CT700

"It’s been so long, but I still can’t watch any of her newer films because I’m still mad at Briony."

u/njorange

Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

23. Adam Scott as Derek in Step Brothers (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyM4f_0fFI5CT700

"He was so good that now — even when I see people with his same facial type — I almost immediately assume they're going to be a condescending douchebag."

u/KMFDM781

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

24. Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXbRU_0fFI5CT700

"He was in character nonstop and was so good that Andy's real family came to hang out with Jim on set and said it was like Andy had come back to life."

u/StrongStoic

Universal Pictures / Everett

Watch a little of the performance here:

25. Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFSd6_0fFI5CT700

"He EMBODIED that role."

u/Rebecca1119

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

26. Gary Oldman as Drexl Spivey in True Romance (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ex32_0fFI5CT700

"That guy is so over the top that it somehow became believable again. Dude disappeared into that role."

u/Haerverk

Warner Bros.

Watch a little of the performance here:

27. And finally, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy in Scooby-Doo (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nm1mr_0fFI5CT700

"He was so good [that] he continued to voice Shaggy in a lot of animated projects!"

u/PWNtimeJamboree

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Watch a little of the performance here:

All right, you've read theirs, but now it's your turn! What actor did a little TOO WELL in a specific role? Share all your thoughts in the comments below!

Some entries were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .

Comments / 0

