People Are Sharing Actors Who Played Their Roles A Little TOO Well, And I Need To Know If You Agree
Every once in a while, you'll watch an actor encompass a role so completely that you realize you'll never be able to unsee them in that specific part for the rest of your life.Universal Pictures
Well, this week, redditor...*ahem*... u/HugeBlackBalls69 asked, "Which actor played their role TOO WELL?" and movie lovers really came through with their favorite performances — including both heroic and villainous characters!Warner Bros
So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the actors whose talent has made it difficult for people to separate them from their characters:
1. Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Watch a little of the performance here:
2. Danny Glover as Mister in The Color Purple (1985)
Watch a little of the performance here:
3. Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus in Gladiator (2000)
Watch a little of the performance here:
4. Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men (2007)
Watch a little of the performance here:
5. Kim Eui-sung as Yong-suk in Train to Busan (2016)
Watch a little of the performance here:
6. Malcolm McDowell as Alex in A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Watch a little of the performance here:
7. Jake Gyllenhaal as Lou Bloom in Nightcrawler (2014)
Watch a little of the performance here:
8. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan (2017)
Watch a little of the performance here:
9. Gerald Butler as Clyde Owen in Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Watch a little of the performance here:
10. Forest Whitaker as Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland (2006)
Watch a little of the performance here:
11. Christoph Waltz as Colonel Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Watch a little of the performance here:
12. Sam Rockwell as Wild Bill in The Green Mile (1999)
Watch a little of the performance here:
13. Robin Williams as Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting (1997)
Watch a little of the performance here:
14. Alan Rickman as The Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Watch a little of the performance here:
15. Vincent D'Onofrio as Edgar in Men in Black (1997)
Watch a little of the performance here:
16. Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972)
Watch a little of the performance here:
17. Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery (1990)
Watch a little of the performance here:
18. Matt Dillon as Jack in The House that Jack Built (2018)
Watch a little of the performance here:
19. Billy Zane as Cal in Titanic (1997)
Watch a little of the performance here:
20. Christopher Mintz-Plasse as McLovin in Superbad (2007)
Watch a little of the performance here:
21. J.K. Simmons as Fletcher in Whiplash (2014)
Watch a little of the performance here:
22. Saoirse Ronan as Briony in Atonement (2007)
Watch a little of the performance here:
23. Adam Scott as Derek in Step Brothers (2008)
Watch a little of the performance here:
24. Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999)
Watch a little of the performance here:
25. Denzel Washington as Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992)
Watch a little of the performance here:
26. Gary Oldman as Drexl Spivey in True Romance (1993)
Watch a little of the performance here:
27. And finally, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy in Scooby-Doo (2002)
Watch a little of the performance here:
Some entries were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .
