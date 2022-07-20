How to get VIP perks with the Southwest Priority credit card

No traveler wants to be bumped from a flight—but what if you were offered $1,500? What about $10,000?. For some, the decision is a no-brainer. Eight travelers onboard an overbooked Delta flight from Grand Rapids, Mich. to Minneapolis, Minn. walked away $10,000 richer after they were asked to give up their seats in late June. Some may call these travelers lucky—or opportunistic—but compensation for overbooking is actually a common practice. Travelers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport were offered up to $3,000 this summer to deplane their flight to West Palm Beach, Fla., and it’s being reported at airports all across the world.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO