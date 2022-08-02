Capital One Venture credit card review: Earn easy-to-use travel miles

APR15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash Card is our best credit card for paying bills because it enables you to maximize your rewards while saving money. It starts off with an excellent introductory offer for balance transfers, offering a 0% APR for your first 18 months. The balance transfer fee is lower, too, with 3% of each transfer offered for the first four months before switching to 5% of each transfer, both with a $5 minimum.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 17 DAYS AGO