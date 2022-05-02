27+ Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Tampa Bay: Brunch, Flowers, Freebies and MORE!

If you didn’t realize it already, Mother’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, May 8, 2022 ! If you haven’t come up with a plan for mom, we’ve got plenty ideas on how to celebrate Mother’s Day in Tampa Bay from Mother’s Day Brunch, Mother’s Day Freebies, special events and more!

A few Mother’s Day EXPERIENCE ideas before we get started:

Head to the Farm to pick pretty sunflowers and zinnias with mom. We’ve got our top picks here!

Here are some of our favorite Mother’s Day Brunch spots in Tampa Bay:

(We’ll continue to update this list as new events are sent to us.)

Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa | Sunday, May 8

Whether brunch is calling or maybe you’d rather book a reservation for dinner, SHOR at Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach has some gorgeous options for you! We say gorgeous because mom and the family will get to enjoy a delicious brunch or dinner while soaking in the beautiful Gulf of Mexico views. Reservations are recommended.

Mother’s Day Dinner at Palm Court Italian Grill at the TradeWinds Island Grand in St. Pete Beach | Sunday, May 8 from 4 pm-9 pm

Specials in addition to regular menu: Roasted Prime Rib of Beef ($56) – Classic Roasted Prime Rib served with Truffled Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts Almondine & Jus Lie Horseradish Cream, Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee ($15) Reservations highly suggested, please call (727) 363-2258

Mother’s Day Dinner at RumFish Grill at the RumFish Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach | Sunday, May 8 from 2 pm-10 pm

Specials in addition to regular menu: Grilled New Zealand Rack of Lamb ($46) – Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower, Mint Pesto, Pan Seared Halibut ($42) – Saffron Risotto, Asparagus, Romesco Sauce, Lavender Crème Brulee ($14) Reservations highly suggested.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Maestro’s at The Straz in Tampa | Sunday, May 8 at 11 am

Enjoy a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch at Maestro’s featuring bottomless mimosas, an omelette bar and an assortment of brunch goodies for the entire family. Tickets are $50.50 per person.

Yacht StarShip Mother’s Day Brunch and Mother’s Day Dinner | Sunday, May 8 in Tampa and Clearwater – Brunch boards at 10 and and Dinner boards at 2 pm

Treat your mother to a cruise on her special day! Enjoy a day of dining on the water in Tampa or Clearwater! Enjoy a delicious meal prepared by the Yacht’s Executive Chef while enjoying beautiful views. Bottomless mimosas are available for purchase! Brunch for adults starts at $64.95 plus tax and fees and $44.95 plus tax and fees for kids. See what’s on the Yacht Starship Mother’s Day Brunch Menu and Dinner Menu here.

Lost Pearl Mother’s Day Pirate Cruise | Sunday, May 8 at various times

For a unique Mother’s Day celebration, hop aboard the Lost Pearl Pirate Ship for a special Mother’s Day cruise featuring free champagne and boarding photo for mom! The 90 minute cruise includes swashbuckling entertainment and even complimentary soda, water, beer and house wine. There are three cruise times: 2 pm, 4 pm, and 7:15 pm. Prices are $30 plus tax and fees for adults and $25 plus tax and fees for kids.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Willa’s in Tampa | Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

Willa’s is celebrating Mother’s Day all weekend long. Guests who make reservations for Sunday Brunch will have the option to pre-order flowers in vases from Arms of Persephone for their table for $35. Bouquets will also be available for purchase next door in Willa’s Provisions all weekend for $30. Rosé, champagne and festive pink cocktails will be served, including Another Spicy Margarita, Strawberry Spritz with aperol and more. Light specials will be offered during brunch on Mother’s Day, including Burrata Salad with honey roasted heirloom carrots, endive, crispy quinoa, sunflower seeds, spring peas & mustard vinaigrette for $18.

Mother’s Day Brunch at The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach | Sunday, May 8 beginning at 10:15 am

The Pink Palace® will welcome families for a King Charles Mother’s Day Brunch beginning at 10:15am, featuring a buffet with a variety of options including made-to-order omelets, salad stations, hand-carved beef and a raw bar. Guests can enjoy breathtaking ocean views from the ballroom while sipping unlimited champagne and celebrating the women in their lives. Tickets are available at $87.79 for adults and $29.08 for children 12 and under.

Brunch and Big Cats at the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary | Sunday, May 8 from 12 pm -4 pm

Talk about a PURRRfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day! Big Cat Habitat is hosting its Brunch and Big Cats on Mother’s Day where you and mom can enjoy brunch, a mimosa bar and yoga with tigers!

Celebrate mom in style at Eddie V’s! The Mother’s Day menu includes a Lobster Quiche Florentine as part of the prixe fixed, three course brunch. You can also order from the full menu. $9 mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys are also available for purchase.

Brunch at Seasons 52 in Tampa | Sunday, May 8 from 10 am- 2pm

Seasons 52 is offering A La Carte Mother’s Day Brunch entrées with selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits. Brunch Sips cocktails are available. If you’d rather eat at home, Seasons 52 is also serving a Mother’s Day Green Box To Go. Each Green Box dinner serves four to six people and will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. To Go orders must be by May 2 for pickup on May 7.

2022 Mother’s Day Freebies in Tampa Bay

Florida Aquarium in Tampa | Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, 2022

The Florida Aquarium is offering a BOGO deal Mother’s Day weekend, May 8 and 9. Offer is one free admission for one paid admission. You must purchase tickets at the Aquarium to take advantage of this deal.

The James Museum in St. Pete | Sunday, May 8, 2022

Moms get free admission with another paid admission.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium | Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

Mom, grandma, moms-to-be…this weekend is your chance to get free admission to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium with the purchase of a child ticket. Offer is only available at the ticket booth.

Mother’s Day at Bok Tower Gardens | Sunday, May 8, 2022

Celebrate mom among the beauty and tranquility of Bok Tower Gardens. All mothers will get free admission on Mother’s Day.

*Additional deals for mom will be listed here as they are announced.

Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshops and Events:

(Listed in order of date of event.)

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop at 3 Daughters Brewery in St. Pete | Tuesday, April 26 from 6:30 pm -8:30 pm

The Roaming Petal and 3 Daughters Brewery are teaming up to offer mom a special night of learning all about flower arranging while sipping on handcrafted beers. The best part? Mom gets to take the flowers home! Tickets are $60. You can book the Mother’s Day Flower Arranging workshop here.

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging and Make Your Own Vase at Practically Pikasso in St. Pete | Thursday, April 28 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm

The Roaming Petal is teaming up with Pratically Pikasso to teach mom how to create her very own flower arrangement and then paint a pretty vase which she’ll also be able to take home. Tickets are $68 and include the floral arrangement and vase. Book your tickets for this Mother’s Day Flower Arranging event here .

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop at Book + Bottle in St. Pete | Tuesday, May 3 from 7 pm- 9pm

Join The Roaming Petal and Book + Bottle for a Mother’s Day flower arranging workshop. Learn step by step how to create the perfect flower arrangement for the mother-figure in your life. Tickets are $60 and include the flower arrangement and a mimosa or glass of rose while you create! Book tickets for this Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop here .

Build Your Own Mother’s Day Bouquet with Dwell Home Market in Tampa | Friday, May 6 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm

This is an event mom can attend with her fellow mamas to create a bouquet for herself! Purchase her a ticket for $30 which will allow her to build her own bouquet with The Roaming Petal along with complimentary wine and beer. She’ll come home with pretty flowers and tips on how to make more bouquets in the future. Learn more and get tickets or the Build Your Own Flower Bouquet event at Dwell Home Market here .

Mother’s Day Flower Crown Party at Florafete in St. Pete Beach | Friday, May 6 from 6:30 pm-9:30 pm

Join Florefete and The Fresh Factory for a flower crown making workshop where you’ll get to build a flower crown while enjoying a charcuterie board and wine. Tickets are $65. You can book your Mother’s Day Flower Crown Party here .

Mother’s Day Weekend Events to Celebrate All Weekend Long!

The Band’s Visit at The Straz | Thursday, May 4-Sunday, May 8

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band’s Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together. Tickets for The Band’s Visit are $36.50 and up.

XOXO Carnival at Armature Works in Tampa | Thursday, May 4- Sunday, May 8

Experience your favorite carnival rides, midway games, tasty treats, and music from acts like Lil John, The Black Honkeys, Shaggy, and Circus Cowboys! From Pied Piper Productions, the XOXO carnival will be filled with over 300,000 fun for kids and adults.

Tickets for the XOXO Carnival range from $5-$95.

Tampa Riverfest | Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7, 2022

Tampa Riverfest is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic! Mom will love enjoying this family-friendly festival with her favorite people in downtown Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park! Learn more about all of the activities planned and what’s new at Tampa Riverfest this year here.

Tim McGraw at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa | Friday, May 6 at 7:00 pm

If your mom loves the music of Tim McGraw, don’t miss out on a chance to buy tickets to bring her to see him in person at the Florida State Fairgrounds! Learn more and see what seats are available for the Tim McGraw concert in Tampa here.

Jesse James Decker at Ruth Eckerd Hall | Friday, May 6 at 8:00 pm

Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur and 2x New York Times best-selling author, Jessie James Decker comes to Clearwater for her Ruth Eckerd Hall debut with special guest, Adam Doleac!

Tickets to see Jesse James Decker live at Ruth Eckerd Hall are $33.25 and up.

Florida Orchestra Pops in the Park at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park | Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 pm

Enjoy the beautiful sound of music with The Florida Orchestra during this FREE Pops in the Park event in Tampa. Pack a picnic blanket and snacks and enjoy the music from hit films like Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Broadway and MORE with mom under the stars with Daniel Black conducting. Learn more about The Florida Orchestra Pops in the Park here .

And you can see all the events that are happening in and around Tampa Bay by checking out our Things to Do events page!

See more May events from our media partners at TampaBayDateNightGuide.com here.

Ideas to take mom to see what’s on exhibit in Tampa Bay

Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at WestShore Plaza in Tampa | Friday, April 29 through June 26

This exhibit is reproduced using state-of-the-art technology and is suitable for all audiences, relying on a spacious area where Michelangelo’s masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever. The experience will awaken visitors’ curiosity by presenting a never-before-seen perspective of his timeless masterpieces. Tickets are $19.20 and up.

Picasso and the Allure of the South at The Dali in St. Pete | On display through May 22, 2022

Don’t miss this opportunity to see 79 of Picasso’s paintings, drawings and collages on display now at The Dali –half of the works have never been on display before in the United States. The works featured in this exhibit show the influence of Picasso’s time spent in the south of France and northern Spain, spanning between 1909 to 1972. It is kid-friendly and if you bring the kids, check out the activity room on the first floor too where they can create their own masterpieces with self guided activities inspired by the Picasso exhibit and art at the Dali. Advanced purchased-timed tickets are required.

Fairgrounds St. Pete | Open Thursdays-Sundays

A new immersive art experience has made its mark in Tampa Bay! Fairgrounds St. Pete recently opened its doors with a exhibit like you’ve never seen, heard or even smelled before! More than 60 artists were commissioned during the pandemic to bring it together. You can go and simply enjoy the whimsical art that celebrates weird, wacky, wonderful Florida at the Fairgrounds St. Pete or choose a different adventure and try to crack the codes and mysteries you’ll find throughout.