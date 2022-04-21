ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Shubert Theatre Changes Covid-19 Safety Policy

NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shubert Theatre will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting April 29, the theatre announced Wednesday. Face masks will still be required for all events and will remain in effect until the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

