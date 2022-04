KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of people came from all over Michigan to attend the National Trout Festival in Kalkaska over the weekend. “We've been record-breaking everything from carnival sales, derby sold out last night, concert was stuffed full of people on Friday night. It's just been it's been spectacular this weekend,” National Trout Festival Secretary Debbie Ball-Odeh said.

KALKASKA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO