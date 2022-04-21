45 Very Random '90s Things That Almost Every Millennial Has Totally Forgotten About
1. E!'s Talk Soup hosted by John Henson, which was the old-school way to watch viral videos...
2. ...and Coming Attractions , which was literally a half-hour show of just movie trailers:
3. Volkswagen's "Da Da Da" commerical for its Golf car:
4. The Kmart Cafe, which had the distinct Little Caesars smell that would hit your face as soon as you walked into the store:
5. Snaps , which had some of the best insults and jokes ever:
6. "Goth Talk" on SNL , which was hosted by Circe Nightshade and Azrael Abyss:
7. And Norm MacDonald as the host of SNL 's "Weekend Update":
8. The late-'90s Disney Channel logo that was a TV with Mickey ears:
9. The '90s-meets-psychedelic design on Fruitopia vending machines:
10. The creepy AF Puttermans from the Duracell commercials:
11. Having a ton of blank VHS tapes with covers that looked like this:
12. Blank cassette tapes that were supposed to capture the sound of CDs best, but honestly, sound exactly the same:
13. The THX logo that would play before some movies. (And that you can still hear in your head!):
14. And the green FBI warning screen that played before Disney VHS tapes:
15. Having to put on Channel 3 if you wanted to watch a movie or play a video game:
16. Buddy Lee from the Lee Jeans commercials (which I am sure was a haunted doll):
17. The Jerry Springer Too Hot for TV! VHS tape that they would show commercials for late at night:
18. Magic the Dog and all the Old Navy commercials he appeared in:
19. Dave Thomas, who was the founder of Wendy's and appeared in all the commercials for them:
20. These chairs that your parents still had from the '80s, and that were only comfortable for like two minutes:
21. Lay's Wow chips that were made with Olestra and gave people diarrhea :
22. The Living in the '90s CD commercial that played ALL THE TIME and only had songs from 1990–92:
23. Having to know what type of film you needed to use depending on the time of day and/or exposure you wanted:
24. Publishers Clearing House magazine stamps that you would use to order magazines that you then would never pay for:
25. The Spice Girls' Generation Next Pepsi commercial (FTR, the song they sang was a bop):
26. And the Brisk Iced Tea claymation commercials that featured celebs and characters like Rocky Balboa, Frank Sinatra, and Bruce Lee:
27. Bath & Body works stores when they used to have red awnings and white shiplap on the exterior:
28. And the Natural Wonders stores with their light-wood interiors and rain sticks:
29. The Chevron Cars who were OVER IT and loved to spill the tea about their owners:
30. The ads inside TV Guide that would tell you what that week's episode of a TV show was going to be about:
31. Lever 2000 soap, which every mom loved to buy in bulk:
32. The late-'90s Sony CD Walkman that looked like UFOs:
33. Those micro cassettes that were primarily used in answering machines:
34. The Daily Show hosted by Craig Kilborn:
35. Jeff Goldblum as the spokesperson for Apple:
36. Wendy the "Snapple Lady," who appeared in all of the company's commercials:
37. The Coca-Cola Rewards Card, which got you free drinks at the movies and various restaurants (well, as long as you brought it with you):
38. Binaca and how your breath wasn't minty fresh until it felt like you had burned a hole in your mouth with it:
39. Real California Cheese commercials (that featured this logo):
40. Phones built into the back of airplane seats that required a credit card to use (and that you always wanted to use):
