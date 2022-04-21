ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45 Very Random '90s Things That Almost Every Millennial Has Totally Forgotten About

By Brian Galindo
 2 days ago

1. E!'s Talk Soup hosted by John Henson, which was the old-school way to watch viral videos...

E!

2. ...and Coming Attractions , which was literally a half-hour show of just movie trailers:

E!/ youtube.com

3. Volkswagen's "Da Da Da" commerical for its Golf car:

4. The Kmart Cafe, which had the distinct Little Caesars smell that would hit your face as soon as you walked into the store:

The Kmart cafe from the 90's from nostalgia

5. Snaps , which had some of the best insults and jokes ever:

William Morrow Paperbacks / Via abebooks.com

6. "Goth Talk" on SNL , which was hosted by Circe Nightshade and Azrael Abyss:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. And Norm MacDonald as the host of SNL 's "Weekend Update":

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

8. The late-'90s Disney Channel logo that was a TV with Mickey ears:

Disney Channel

9. The '90s-meets-psychedelic design on Fruitopia vending machines:

abc123therobot/ old.reddit.com

10. The creepy AF Puttermans from the Duracell commercials:

Duracell

11. Having a ton of blank VHS tapes with covers that looked like this:

reddit.com

12. Blank cassette tapes that were supposed to capture the sound of CDs best, but honestly, sound exactly the same:

etsy.com

13. The THX logo that would play before some movies. (And that you can still hear in your head!):

THX

14. And the green FBI warning screen that played before Disney VHS tapes:

Jordan Rios/ youtube.com

15. Having to put on Channel 3 if you wanted to watch a movie or play a video game:

Who else is "video games only worked on Channel 3" years old? from nostalgia

16. Buddy Lee from the Lee Jeans commercials (which I am sure was a haunted doll):

Lee Jeans

17. The Jerry Springer Too Hot for TV! VHS tape that they would show commercials for late at night:

WickidMasshole/ old.reddit.com

18. Magic the Dog and all the Old Navy commercials he appeared in:

Lawrence Schwartzwald / Getty Images

19. Dave Thomas, who was the founder of Wendy's and appeared in all the commercials for them:

retronewfoundland/ Wendy's/ youtube.com

20. These chairs that your parents still had from the '80s, and that were only comfortable for like two minutes:

These 80’s plastic webbed lawn chairs that left marks all over your body from nostalgia

21. Lay's Wow chips that were made with Olestra and gave people diarrhea :

John T. Barr / Getty Images

22. The Living in the '90s CD commercial that played ALL THE TIME and only had songs from 1990–92:

23. Having to know what type of film you needed to use depending on the time of day and/or exposure you wanted:

James Leynse / Corbis via Getty Images

24. Publishers Clearing House magazine stamps that you would use to order magazines that you then would never pay for:

lad1701// reddit.com

25. The Spice Girls' Generation Next Pepsi commercial (FTR, the song they sang was a bop):

26. And the Brisk Iced Tea claymation commercials that featured celebs and characters like Rocky Balboa, Frank Sinatra, and Bruce Lee:

27. Bath & Body works stores when they used to have red awnings and white shiplap on the exterior:

Francis Dean / Corbis via Getty Images

28. And the Natural Wonders stores with their light-wood interiors and rain sticks:

@jhonnycharles88 The Natural Wonders store got a lot of my allowance back then 😂🤣

@LightMyFireSign 07:42 PM - 06 Dec 2020

29. The Chevron Cars who were OVER IT and loved to spill the tea about their owners:

Chevron

30. The ads inside TV Guide that would tell you what that week's episode of a TV show was going to be about:

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

31. Lever 2000 soap, which every mom loved to buy in bulk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdrM8_0fFGx7FO00
32. The late-'90s Sony CD Walkman that looked like UFOs:

amazon.de

33. Those micro cassettes that were primarily used in answering machines:

amazon.com

34. The Daily Show hosted by Craig Kilborn:

Kimberly Butler/©Comedy Central / courtesy Everett Collection

35. Jeff Goldblum as the spokesperson for Apple:

36. Wendy the "Snapple Lady," who appeared in all of the company's commercials:

kevinakapt/ Snapple/ youtube.com

37. The Coca-Cola Rewards Card, which got you free drinks at the movies and various restaurants (well, as long as you brought it with you):

The 90's Coke Rewards Cards that actually had good deals. from nostalgia

38. Binaca and how your breath wasn't minty fresh until it felt like you had burned a hole in your mouth with it:

uniquephoto.com

39. Real California Cheese commercials (that featured this logo):

Daves Archives/ youtube.com

40. Phones built into the back of airplane seats that required a credit card to use (and that you always wanted to use):

Remember when airplanes had their own phones? from nostalgia

41. Cookie Crook, Chip the Dog, and Cookie Cop as the mascots for Cookie Crisp cereal:

90s Commercials/ youtube.com

42. The Nintendo Rumble Pak, which everyone would fight over (if you only had one) when playing N64:

etsy.com

43. The giant cutout displays stores would have just to announce the release of an upcoming album or movie:

John Preito / Denver Post via Getty Images

44. Having to carry around change in case you needed to use a payphone:

Archive Photos / Getty Images

45. And lastly, Bree Sharp's David Duchovny parody song and video that is the most late-'90s thing ever and featured cameos from a ton of celebs like Brad Pitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alex Trebek:

