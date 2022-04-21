45 Very Random '90s Things That Almost Every Millennial Has Totally Forgotten About

Lindsay Lohan has had some pretty amazing experiences over the course of her career. The child actress got her big break playing Hallie and Annie in 1998’s The Parent Trap, she starred in two of the most iconic teen movies of the 2000s in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls (though Cady wasn’t the role she wanted), and she even hosted the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. It was a sketch on Saturday Night Live back in 2004, though, that she remembers as one of her favorite experiences, and apparently she has Jimmy Fallon to thank for it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO