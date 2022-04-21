ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is 'healing' in new 'Red Table Talk' episode

 3 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her family are “ healing .”

Nearly a month after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, Pinkett Smith seemingly addressed the incident on her Emmy-winning Facebook Watch show, “ Red Table Talk.

With the release of the first episode of its fifth season, which features Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, the show shared a message from Pinkett Smith, who told viewers in an on-screen text that her family has been focusing on “deep healing.”

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest,” she continued in the message. “Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Karwai Tang/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

According to a report by Variety , it’s unknown why the episode debuted late, at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, instead of it’s usual time of 9 a.m. PT. It’s also unclear if Monáe’s conversation wiith the ladies of the Red Table -- Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Willow Smith -- was filmed prior to the Academy Awards, as some of the episodes were.

Pinkett Smith was in the spotlight following the infamous Oscars slap, as the incident stemmed from a joke comedian Rock said about Pinkett Smith starring in a nonexistent sequel to “G.I. Jane,” a 1997 movie starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head for the role, as the first woman to enter Navy SEAL training. Rock presumably made the joke because of Pinkett Smith’s shaved head .

Brian Snyder/Reuters - PHOTO: Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

Since she was diagnosed with alopecia, the actress has been candid about here journey with the autoimmune disorder, which attacks hair follicles. In December, she shared an Instagram post about her struggle with hair loss .

Since the Oscars incident, Smith resigned his Academy membership on April 1, and the Academy also banned the actor from any academy event or program, including the Oscars for 10 years.

Comments / 12

Maggie Soup
3d ago

healing from...WHAT??? ..THE WORLD IS IN A MESS ..THEIR LIFE IS A OPEN BOOK.....SO NOW NOTHING SHOULD BE EXPOSED...THE HEALING SHOULD BE AMONG THEMSELVES VERY QUIETLY.. NOT FOR SOCIETY HEAR....

Sassy&Sweet
3d ago

I am going to say this: I once was a huge fan of her back in the day. However, as I get older, I am beginning not to like her and I'm not a fan anymore. My thoughts

Eileen Ramos
3d ago

So much more serious things going on in the world and she is healing from hair loss. Give me a break.

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
