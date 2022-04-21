ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Recreational marijuana sales begin Thursday in New Jersey

By Trish Hartman
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x23Jz_0fFFHlqQ00

Recreational cannabis sales will be permitted by licensed facilities in New Jersey starting Thursday.

Twelve medical dispensaries statewide have obtained licenses to sell to the general public.

The Botanist in Williamstown is one of the businesses getting ready to welcome customers 21 and older at 10 a.m. with special hours exclusively for medical sales.

At the Cannibist in Deptford, recreational sales will start Thursday at 5 p.m.

Action News found some medical patients picking up cannabis on Wednesday, avoiding the anticipated crowds.

"I think the lines are going to be long," said Alex Segarra of Williamstown. "And I'm here today so I don't have to be in line tomorrow."

Medical dispensaries we checked in with will have separate lines or hours for medical patients.

Thirteen medical dispensaries statewide have obtained licenses to sell to the general public. Here's everything you need to know before sales being Thursday.

But some people are concerned about supplies.

"Sometimes I'm afraid that there's not going to be anything left for the medical people. So I get medical, but if they're able to have the amount that's needed for everybody, then yeah that would work," said Lisa Simmons of Deptford, who uses cannabis to help with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A spokesperson for the Botanist says it plans to double its supply to meet demand in the next six months.

Medical patients we spoke to Wednesday hope people will use marijuana safely.

"As long as people don't drive around while they're high," said Matt Ramirez, a medical cannabis patient from Woodbury.

He says he always smokes at home when he has no plans to go out.

While possession of up to one ounce will be legal, driving while high is not.

Some local police departments have said they'll use specially-trained drug recognition experts to spot drivers under the influence.

This week, Governor Phil Murphy said while there's nothing preventing law enforcement officers from using regulated cannabis off-duty, he's open to legislation that would change that.

"There's no allowing anybody to show up impaired. Fair to say that whether you're drinking, whether you've smoked weed, whatever the reason, anybody who shows up impaired will be dealt with aggressively," said Murphy during a press conference on Monday.

It is not legal to cross state lines with marijuana and recreational use is not legal in Pennsylvania.

Delaware River Port Authority declined to comment on if there will be extra enforcement starting Thursday.

ONLINE:
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Comments / 3

Related
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Woodbury, NJ
City
Williamstown, NJ
Williamstown, NJ
Business
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Legal Weed#Cannibist
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PIX11

How much marijuana can you legally purchase in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted. Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well. So, now […]
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy