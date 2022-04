Felicity Chen knew she was not going to be able to get her mom to smoke weed with her. It wasn’t for lack of trying — in the past, Chen had been open about her cannabis use with her mother, Huang, a 64-year-old Taiwanese immigrant. But smoking was an especially daunting idea for her mother, who struggles with asthma. To help combat the ailment, Chen’s father had gotten into backyard beekeeping, and harvested honey to soothe Huang when her symptoms got particularly bad.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO