LPHS growth earns reclassification to Class B

I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.

WHITEHALL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO