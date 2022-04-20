ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next year is the last for two middle school sites in Beaverton

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Raleigh Hills and Springville K-8 schools have been slowly transitioning to K-5 since 2020.

In 2019, the Beaverton School District announced its plans to phase out middle school options at two of the district's three K-8 sites, Raleigh Hills and Springville.

Next year — the 2022-23 school year — will be the last in which those schools serve middle school students.

As part of the district's plan to transition to K-5 learning only at the sites — while still allowing current students to complete all their middle school years at one place — both schools will only have eighth-graders left during the final school year.

With middle school phased out, students entering the sixth grade will be funneled into their neighborhood middle school based on school district boundaries, or else families can apply to attend an option school instead, according to Kathleen Skidmore, executive administrator for elementary schools in the district.

As for what will happen to Raleigh Hills and Springville's middle school teachers, Skidmore said that depends on the licenses they hold. Teachers who are licensed to teach elementary grades could stay at their current schools.

Beaverton's other K-8 school, Aloha-Huber Park, will remain a K-8 school. According to the district's announcement three years ago, the school isn't being transitioned to K-5 only because of its dual-language program, which continues from elementary into middle school.

The district's initial announcement about middle school at Raleigh Hills and Springville came as a shock to some parents, who raised concerns about the lack of community input on the decision.

Jennifer DeMartino, Raleigh Hills principal, said the transition was only going to be over three years, and the current school year — 2021-22 — would've been the last for middle schoolers. The timeline was increased to four years based on parent feedback, she said.

Springville principal Robin Kobrowski said parents at her school appreciated the opportunity for their children to finish middle school at Springville, while some parents decided to transition students to another school sooner.

Raleigh Hills is also one of two schools in the district planned for a complete rebuild if the district's 2022 capital bond measure passes in May. Beaverton High School would also be rebuilt.

The rebuild of Raleigh Hills is unrelated to the K-5 transition, Skidmore said, since Raleigh Hills was always slated for construction. The school building is nearly a century old.

Steven Spark, executive administrator for long-range planning for the district, said the planned design is now an elementary school with a capacity for up to 750 students.

