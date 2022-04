GRAFTON — The Stillery restaurant is coming to Grafton, as the business plans to take up residence in a currently vacant restaurant space in the middle of town. The Stillery representatives came before the village of Grafton Plan Commission this week, seeking a conditional use permit for a new restaurant at 1304 12th Ave. There is currently a Stillery restaurant in the village of Richfield, and that business will remain in operation; according to information submitted to the village Plan Commission, Grafton will be a second location of the area eatery.

