Edward B Shellehamer, 94, of Carlisle, died Tuesday, March 23, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville. He was the husband to Karolyn (Heishman) Shellehamer for 67 years. Born in Newville, he was the son of the late Harry and Heneritta Hackett Shellehamer. Edward graduated from Newville High School in 1946...

CARLISLE, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO