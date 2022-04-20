ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Multiskilled Adam Maxwell shines for West Linn track at Wilsonville Invitational

By Jerry Ulmer/OSAAtoday
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Maxwell excels at Wilsonville meet; Wilsonville boys throttle the field at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgtx0_0fFDgotC00

West Linn senior Adam Maxwell once again showed his versatility with his standout performance in the Wilsonville Invitational track meet on Saturday, April 16.

Maxwell won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and high jump, finished second in the 110 high hurdles and helped the Lions' 4 x 400 relay to third place in the 25-team event.

He set personal bests in both hurdles races of 38.78 and 14.69 seconds. And he continued to be consistent in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, the same mark he hit last year in winning the season-ending Class 6A meet.

Maxwell, the team's top sprinter, has a rare skill set.

"He could do any event," Lions coach Joe Cerny said. "I wouldn't be afraid to put him in anything, from the 100 all the way up to the 800 or even farther. He's that explosive. He's so versatile."

Maxwell improved by .15 seconds in both hurdles races. He has the No. 1 time in the state in the 300 hurdles by .65 seconds and is No. 4 in the state in the 110 hurdles.

In last year's 6A meet, Maxwell placed second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles. This season, he is going after titles in both events as well as the school records of 38.74 (set by Mark Hale in 1982) and 14.37 (set by Tristan Stallcup in 2015).

Cerny likes Maxwell's chances to get both records, especially the 40-year-old mark in the 300 hurdles.

"It's one of the things he wants to get before he leaves," Cerny said. "Once we get a decent day, without wind and cold, I think he's going to do it. If we wouldn't have had a little wind at Wilsonville, I think he would've broken it."

Maxwell cleared 6-7 in the high jump last year and hit 6-6 in his first meet this season, the top 6A mark in the state. Elijah Wytcherley of 1A Glendale leads for all classifications at 6-7.

Maxwell has signed with Montana.

"Some of the schools I talked to, they looked at him and he's not that tall, so they kind of project what they can and can't do," Cerny said. "But what they can't project is somebody's heart and how hard they work, and he has that."

Wilsonville, Lake Oswego top field

Host Wilsonville dominated with its depth to win the Saturday's meet, amassing 256.5 points to finish ahead of Central Catholic (138), Lakeridge (124) and West Linn (102).

Senior Rocco Marshall won the long jump and placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 for the Wildcats. His long jump of 22-1 1/2 is the best in the state this season.

Wilsonville senior Logan Thebiay won the shot and finished third in the discus and javelin. The Wildcats also got wins from seniors Chase Hix in the javelin and Luke Nelson in the pole vault.

Lake Oswego's girls used their prowess in the sprints to win the girls meet. The Lakers scored 206 points to defeat Tigard (164), Central Catholic (140), Mountainside (132) and West Linn (130.5).

Sophomore Mia Brahe-Pedersen led the charge for Lake Oswego, winning the 100 and 200 and running legs on both first-place relay teams. Sophomore Josie Donelson won the 400, placed fourth in the 200 and also was part of both relays. Senior Katelyn Howard finished first in the pole vault.

Brahe-Pedersen, who won the 100 and 200 in the 6A meet as a freshman, improved on her state-leading times in both events, clocking 11.43 and 23.62. The 100 time was a personal best and moved her closer to the state record of 11.30, set by Churchill's Margaret Johnson Bailes in 1968.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn boys track wins Battle for the Bridge over Oregon City 88-57

Lions use their dominance from 800 to 3,000 meters, Adam Maxwell's big day to win.Two teams. Separated by two miles. In one longtime rivalry. Getting after it in the Three Rivers League. That was the setup when the Oregon City boys track team welcomed West Linn to Pioneer Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, April 20. In the end, the numbers added up for West Linn, with the Lions eventually pulling away to win 88-57. "We're just here to get better and dominate over our past successes," said West Linn senior Parker Sullivan, winner of the 400 meters, second-place finisher in the...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Barlow's Micah Perry chases elusive sub-14 second hurdles

Bruins junior is setting records, looking to repeat as state hurdling champion. In a lot of ways Micah Perry stumbled into the hurdles on a whim. He was a talented sprinter in middle school, running for West Orient Middle School, when his coach recommended he try out the new discipline. Perry has never been daunted by new challenges, so the eighth grader agreed to give it a whirl.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville-based Sole Sisters to host race for women

The running and walking group's 5k, 10k and half-marathon returns Saturday, May 21 at Wilsonville's Memorial Park. The Sole Sisters all-female walking and running group is hosting a multi-distance race for women on Saturday, May 21 in Wilsonville — the group's first large in-person event in three years. Women...
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
West Linn, OR
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
City
Tigard, OR
West Linn, OR
Sports
Portland Tribune

Scappoose softball defeats St. Helens

Photos: Scappoose won 11-1 against St. Helens in the rivals' first match of the season. You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Hillsboro Hops win late with two runs in final two innings

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Hillsboro 6, Spokane 5 — The Hops came up clutch Thursday night, scoring one run in the eighth inning to tie the game and another in the ninth to win on the road 6-5 at Spokane. Neyfy Castillo had the game-tying RBI on a single to center in the eighth to bring home AJ Vukovich, and Vukovich was the winning run an inning later on a Ryan Bliss ground ball to left field.
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Maxwell
The Daily Astorian

On to nationals for Seaside's Marshall

It's on to nationals for Clatsop County's best young free throw shooter and most promising hoops prospect. After winning local and district-level contests, Seaside's Jahzara Marshall won her division in the recent Elks Hoop Shoot regional contest to qualify for nationals of the annual competition, held April 30 in Chicago.
SEASIDE, OR
East Oregonian

Sports highlight: Weston-McEwen's Peal sets state strikeout record

ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did. Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.
WESTON, OR
Oregon City News

Molalla High School on probation after OSAA investigation

Administrators are mandated training, incident response policies after incident harming Gladstone team membersFollowing an investigation into an incident at a Jan. 28 boys basketball game, Molalla High School has been placed on probation for one year, beginning March 31. In January, student athletes from Gladstone High School reported that MHS fans appeared to be wearing blackface and taunting Black basketball players on the opposing team. Additionally, Gladstone students reported an adult showing an image of a confederate flag in their direction. The Oregon School Activities Association hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations. In a...
MOLALLA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Wilsonville Invitational#Lions
Portland Tribune

Prep Roundup, April 20-21: Madras baseball wins on a walk-off hit

Catch up on this week's action from the high school sports teams in Madras and Culver with our Prep Sports Roundup. Vibbert's walk-off helps Madras baseball to split — Thanks to a huge comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, the White Buffalo baseball team beat Gladstone 8-7 in the first game of Thursday's double-header in Madras.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

A fast start to a big year for Micah Williams

Former Benson High sprinter, current Oregon Duck, opened eyes with his 9.83 100-meter dash at Mt. SAC Relays.Micah Williams wasn't expecting to run one of the fastest times in the world on April 16 when he stepped into the starting blocks for the 100-meter final at the Mt. SAC Relays. The Benson High grad and current Oregon Ducks sprinter was focused one thing in Walnut, California: winning. "I surprised myself. I didn't come in expecting to run any big time. I just wanted to win. That was my focus," Williams said. Win he did, flying away from a field of...
WALNUT, CA
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Young picks up three wins before storm halts MCC meet

HERMISTON — Before the wind and rain wiped out the last portion of the Mid-Columbia Conference track and field meet at Kennison Field, Hermiston’s Bailey Young won the shot put, discus and javelin. “We called it where it ended,” Hermiston coach Emilee Street said. “It was crazy. You...
HERMISTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Gresham Outlook

Sandy comes up big against Reynolds

The Pioneers dominate Raiders 12-2, secure their first league win of the season. Sandy boys' baseball got its first league win of the season in a monster performance against Reynolds on Tuesday, April 19, at Sandy High School with a score of 12-2. The Pioneers sent the Raiders home with their first league loss after a huge seven-run fourth inning by Sandy. "We really turned it around finally and got over the hurdle to get that first win," said Sandy head coach Jordyn Van Atta. "We finally played a complete game today, and it was just a well put...
SANDY, OR
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton tops Sherrman County 3-1

PENDLETON — Pendleton swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a nonleague tennis match on Thursday, April 21. Olivia Corbett won at No.1 singles for the Bucks, beating Cali Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Corbett has just one loss on the year, to Redmond’s Kloe Scherner in three sets.
PENDLETON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy