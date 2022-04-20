Economic development is key for Lake Oswego's growth

Any investment made in near-term business and economic development by the City of Lake Oswego will be paid back many times over.

The topic of business and economic development has come up several times on these pages over the past few weeks. The fact that it is being discussed indicates it is an important topic for Lake Oswego's future … and it is!

A number of experiences in my recent past have given me a front row seat to the challenges and opportunities facing businesses and specifically those in our community. Because of this, I've noted a few elements that are missing in this recent economic development dialog and they are important to highlight. These four elements are presented below in hopes to make our community one that my grandchildren value as a great place to live 15-20 years from now.

First of all, economic or business development isn't always about programs or incentives to bring more businesses to a community. One of the most important attributes of economic development is ensuring local businesses thrive and are successful. The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is focusing its business development tasks on this view of business development.

Successful businesses are an important part of our community: Many local businesses are owned by Lake Oswego residents; they provide much needed and quickly available services to residents; and they provide a source of employment for community members. The Chamber's strategic plan has outlined programs that will assist local businesses with the day-to-day challenges they face by introducing business improvement ideas and associated best-practices exchange programs. These programs will be coming to the local business community soon.

Second, we are still dealing with and learning from the personal, societal and business disruptions brought about over the last 24 months as a result of the Covid pandemic. The Chamber was an important touch point as it assisted the City of Lake Oswego and other governmental agencies distribute much needed business recovery funds and information to local businesses. This was important for our community's well-being and these were truly economic development expenditures … and the job is not done.

Thirdly, we can look forward to more disruptive challenges to local businesses. Rapidly increasing inflationary pressures, labor scarcities and future infrastructure projects like the recent work done to improve Boones Ferry Road are just a few examples of activities will continue to add economic stress to local firms. And think of how work-from-home patterns have changed our daily lives and our personal reliance on local businesses! Economic development funds can be used to assist businesses become more resilient and responsive to these changes to improve their service to the community.

Finally, whether it is at the local, state or federal level, government can always find a way to make things more challenging on individuals or businesses. They are not always "here to help." Lake Oswego City participation in local economic development programs is a direct and easy way to give back to the community as a whole by targeting programs for local business.

The Chamber is pleased with the positive working relationship it has with the City of Lake Oswego and current City Council. This city council embodies a realistic view of appropriate and cost effective roles it can play in economic development. They get it.

With the lessons learned over the past two years, we have an opportunity to set our community goals beyond what we thought achievable in the past. Lake Oswego can truly become not just a regionally, but nationally recognized community known for its outstanding and vibrant livability. Any investment made in near-term business and economic development by the City of Lake Oswego will be paid back many times over, both directly and indirectly, with an increased vibrancy of our community.

Jay Haladay is a long time Lake Oswego community resident. He is the retired Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viewpoint Construction Software headquartered in Portland. Since retirement he and his family built The Beacon Building in downtown Lake Oswego and he serves as Vice President, Strategic Planning, for the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors.

