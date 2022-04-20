ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Economic development is key for Lake Oswego's growth

By Jay Haladay
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Any investment made in near-term business and economic development by the City of Lake Oswego will be paid back many times over.

The topic of business and economic development has come up several times on these pages over the past few weeks. The fact that it is being discussed indicates it is an important topic for Lake Oswego's future … and it is!

A number of experiences in my recent past have given me a front row seat to the challenges and opportunities facing businesses and specifically those in our community. Because of this, I've noted a few elements that are missing in this recent economic development dialog and they are important to highlight. These four elements are presented below in hopes to make our community one that my grandchildren value as a great place to live 15-20 years from now.

First of all, economic or business development isn't always about programs or incentives to bring more businesses to a community. One of the most important attributes of economic development is ensuring local businesses thrive and are successful. The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is focusing its business development tasks on this view of business development.

Successful businesses are an important part of our community: Many local businesses are owned by Lake Oswego residents; they provide much needed and quickly available services to residents; and they provide a source of employment for community members. The Chamber's strategic plan has outlined programs that will assist local businesses with the day-to-day challenges they face by introducing business improvement ideas and associated best-practices exchange programs. These programs will be coming to the local business community soon.

Second, we are still dealing with and learning from the personal, societal and business disruptions brought about over the last 24 months as a result of the Covid pandemic. The Chamber was an important touch point as it assisted the City of Lake Oswego and other governmental agencies distribute much needed business recovery funds and information to local businesses. This was important for our community's well-being and these were truly economic development expenditures … and the job is not done.

Thirdly, we can look forward to more disruptive challenges to local businesses. Rapidly increasing inflationary pressures, labor scarcities and future infrastructure projects like the recent work done to improve Boones Ferry Road are just a few examples of activities will continue to add economic stress to local firms. And think of how work-from-home patterns have changed our daily lives and our personal reliance on local businesses! Economic development funds can be used to assist businesses become more resilient and responsive to these changes to improve their service to the community.

Finally, whether it is at the local, state or federal level, government can always find a way to make things more challenging on individuals or businesses. They are not always "here to help." Lake Oswego City participation in local economic development programs is a direct and easy way to give back to the community as a whole by targeting programs for local business.

The Chamber is pleased with the positive working relationship it has with the City of Lake Oswego and current City Council. This city council embodies a realistic view of appropriate and cost effective roles it can play in economic development. They get it.

With the lessons learned over the past two years, we have an opportunity to set our community goals beyond what we thought achievable in the past. Lake Oswego can truly become not just a regionally, but nationally recognized community known for its outstanding and vibrant livability. Any investment made in near-term business and economic development by the City of Lake Oswego will be paid back many times over, both directly and indirectly, with an increased vibrancy of our community.

Jay Haladay is a long time Lake Oswego community resident. He is the retired Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viewpoint Construction Software headquartered in Portland. Since retirement he and his family built The Beacon Building in downtown Lake Oswego and he serves as Vice President, Strategic Planning, for the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego fine-tunes design standards for middle housing

The city discusses proposed design standards for the housing types that include duplexes and triplexes. The code Lake Oswego will approve to comply with middle housing legislation will likely be more restrictive than the standards suggested by the state, consultant Jamin Kimmell said during a community forum on the code updates Tuesday, March 22.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Former Sherwood chamber chief pursues new business

Corey Kearsley and his wife start Prepare Your Affairs, a business that advises families during a period of grief. It didn't take long for the former executive director of the Sherwood Area Chamber of Commerce to find a new niche in the community. Corey Kearsley, along with his wife, Katie...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problems. Oregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist. In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions,...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Lake Oswego, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

City of Lake Oswego, police union come to agreement on new contract

The deal stipulates salary increases for union members through 2025 along with longevity pay. The Lake Oswego City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Lake Oswego Peace Officers Association — the union representing 45 police officers and communications operators — for a contract that runs through June 30, 2025, during a meeting Tuesday, April 19.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Will biofuel project be good or bad for Columbia County?

The Spotlight hears readers' different takes on the NEXT Renewable Fuels project.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Fluff about 'green' NEXT biofuel project is just that Cosmetology? It seems...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Business Development#Chamber
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego High students hold Asian Culture Festival

Aspects of various Asian cultures were honored with activities and performances at the first annual festival. To celebrate the multi-dimensional fabric of different Asian cultures, students at Lake Oswego High School hosted their first annual Asian Culture Festival on Saturday, April 16. The event was completely run by the high...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Farmers Market returns this weekend

The organization and event celebrates its 40th season this year, a return to form despite fire and pandemic setbacks. The Hillsboro Farmers Market returns this weekend to kick off its 40th season. Market organizers say this year should be a return to form following a couple of down years caused...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Heart of Oregon announces youth summer jobs

200 summer job opportunities available for youth ages 16 to 24 throughout Central Oregon. The following is a press release from Heart of Oregon Corps. Heart of Oregon Corps opens applications for summer job opportunities for 16-24-year-olds in Central Oregon. After two years of reduced capacity in their programs due...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland high-tech firm NSI headed to Sherwood

The Portland-based company is building a 62,000-square-foot facility in the new Tualatin-Sherwood Corporate Park. A leading supplier of complex, ultra-high-purity gas, chemical delivery systems and sensing technologies designed for the semiconductor and solar industries is headed to Sherwood. NSI announced Wednesday, April 20, that it has signed a 10-year lease...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy