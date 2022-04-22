Affidavit: Man broke into home, sexually assaulted woman he met on Facebook

Morales

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man she had met on Facebook, according to Laredo police.

Juan Carlos Morales, 20, was served with arrest warrants April 13 charging him with aggravated sexual assault and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a sex offense. He was released on bond the following day, according to Webb County Jail records.

The case was reported at about 5:01 p.m. April 10, when Laredo police officers responded to a sexual assault report in the 1300 block of East Kearney Street. Police met with a 21-year-old woman who stated Morales had sex with her without her consent, states the arrest affidavit.

She added that on April 9, Morales woke her on her bed. He had taken off his and her clothing. He then allegedly covered her mouth while he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. He left after her grandparents aided her.

The woman stated she had met Morales on Facebook about one year ago. She had to block him three to four months ago because he kept asking her to have sex with him, according to court documents.