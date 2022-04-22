ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Affidavit: Man broke into home, sexually assaulted woman he met on Facebook

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwiWA_0fFDaNSx00
Morales

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man she had met on Facebook, according to Laredo police.

Juan Carlos Morales, 20, was served with arrest warrants April 13 charging him with aggravated sexual assault and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a sex offense. He was released on bond the following day, according to Webb County Jail records.

The case was reported at about 5:01 p.m. April 10, when Laredo police officers responded to a sexual assault report in the 1300 block of East Kearney Street. Police met with a 21-year-old woman who stated Morales had sex with her without her consent, states the arrest affidavit.

She added that on April 9, Morales woke her on her bed. He had taken off his and her clothing. He then allegedly covered her mouth while he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. He left after her grandparents aided her.

The woman stated she had met Morales on Facebook about one year ago. She had to block him three to four months ago because he kept asking her to have sex with him, according to court documents.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Hot frying pan used in alleged assault

A man landed behind bars for allegedly striking his wife with a hot frying pan. The case dates back to May 6, 2017, when officers responded to Laredo Medical Center for an assault report. A woman was receiving treatment for lacerations to her lip/mouth area. She stated that her husband of 11 years had hit her after an argument. Her husband was identified as Juan Carlos...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

‘Do you want to die?’: Man places knife on son’s forehead

A man threatened to kill his 12-year-old son, according to the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Jesus Rodolfo Hernandez, 41, was served with arrest warrants on April 13 on charges of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of injury to a child. On July 8, a woman in San Antonio requested the San Antonio Police Department to file a report for...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Security guard accused of assaulting United student

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student at the United High School 9th Grade Campus, according to an arrest affidavit. On April 11, Ernesto Plascencia Jr., 49, was served with an arrest warrant charging him with assault. He was released on bond that same day, according to Webb County Jail records. Plascencia was employed with United ISD for a period of seven years until his voluntary resignation on March 29, according to district officials. Prior to his resignation, Plascencia had been placed on administrative leave. Authorities said the incident unfolded on March 3,...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Police: Couple beat up woman, stole her purse

A couple landed behind bars for beating a woman and taking her purse, according to Laredo police. Francisca Rocha, 38, was served with an arrest warrant on April 16 while Juan Antonio Montes, 26, was taken into custody on April 8. Both were charged with aggravated robbery. The case unfolded at about 1:27 p.m. Feb. 1, when police officers responded to an assault report at the...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Webb County, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Underground maquinitas employee arrested; another remains wanted

A man has been arrested and another remains at large in relation to a maquinitas establishment operating underground, according to Laredo police. Jairo Alexis Morales, 27, was served with an arrest warrant on April 19 charging him with keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion. He was later released on bail, according to the Webb County Jail records. A second suspect was identified as Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto, 29. He is wanted in connection with the illegal gambling investigation. To report his whereabouts, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477) or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Police
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Laredo Morning Times

Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police. Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18. On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police bust stash house

A woman accused of operating a stash house has been arrested. Elena Gomez de Luna, 31, was charged with operation of a stash house. Laredo police officers responded to a welfare check at about 9:13 p.m. April 12 in the 700 block of East San Jose Street. Police had received information about a woman who had illegal migrants at her home along with her 14-year-old daughter....
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Man accused of stabbing 12-year-old boy

A man has been arrested for stabbing a 12-year-old boy with a knife, according to Laredo police. Moises Moreno, 25, was charged with injury to a child. Laredo police officers responded to a stabbing at about 2:03 a.m. April 18 in the 1900 block of Iturbide Street. Officers said they observed a 12-year-old boy bleeding profusely from his left hand. Witnesses stated that a thin male...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Suspect threatens cop, cites gang affiliation

A man cited his supposed affiliation to a criminal gang before telling a Laredo police officer that he would kill him and his relatives, according to authorities. Authorities charged Jaime Reynozo, 40, with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and two counts of retaliation. At about 11:30 p.m. April 17, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Washington Street. A...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
850
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy