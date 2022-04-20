ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Chargers Daily Links: Which Chargers player has the most to gain in 2022?

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, I want to hear from all of you about which Chargers player you personally feel has the most to gain during this upcoming season. Whether it’s a struggling veteran or an up-and-coming young gun, I want to hear which players you feel are primed for a big year —...

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
WTHR

Here's when we'll learn the Colts' 2022 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The schedule for the upcoming NFL season will be released in less than three weeks, the league announced Thursday. While the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 opponents were finalized a day after their stunning collapse against the Jaguars to end the 2021 season just short of the playoffs, the dates of the games won't be revealed until May 12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
ABC News

It Ain't The Saints (Or The Colts)

I refuse to be hoodwinked. The Saints and Colts are both 8-0. Neither will win the Super Bowl. I am almost positive. I have been down this road before. People love to anoint passing teams that put up a ton of points (not that this is a negative). They like to believe that what looks good is what wins, no matter how many times that theory is rebuked. Sometimes it is true but that is the exception rather than the rule. The two specific examples I can cite off hand are the Rams and Colts. In both cases, the offense wasn't alone. The Rams actually had a top five defense that year and the year the Colts won they had their best defense and just happened to draw Rex Grossman in the Super Bowl. I take nothing away from the Saints (they have slaughtered some good teams) or the Colts, they are both contenders. But I'd be surprised if either took the whole thing (Is it possible for the man-love for Drew Brees and Peyton Manning to get any stronger?).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Let Me Know#Bleacher Report#Saints#American Football#Chargers Daily Links#Chargers News#Chargers Com#Chargers Wire
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/20/22)

It is Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are officially underway with Phase One of the voluntary offseason workouts. That is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 1 Arrivals. Players arrived in snowy conditions often commenting on the irony...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Watson's arrival has Browns eyeing help in draft for new QB

44. CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9) LAST SEASON: Perhaps the NFL's most disappointing team, the Browns fell way short of expectations after making the playoffs in coach Kevin Stefanski's first season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 2 and never got untracked. He's on the trading block following the team's stunning acquisition of Deshaun Watson from Houston. Cleveland's offense lacked firepower — running back Kareem Hunt's injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr'.s messy release made things worse — and the unit didn't score enough to complement a defense that played well despite new faces.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Steelers could tab Roethlisberger’s replacement in 1st round

20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7-1) LAST SEASON: The Steelers somehow managed to reach the playoffs in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song despite an offense and a defense that both ranked in the bottom third in the league. Pittsburgh bet on a rebuilt offensive line to keep Roethlisberger upright and the results were mixed at best. The running game showed signs of life behind rookie Najee Harris but the defensive line struggled to stop the run following an injury to Tyson Alualu in Week 2 and the season-long absence of Stephon Tuitt. Pittsburgh finished dead last in yards rushing allowed and yards per rushing attempt. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt looked worth every last dime, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award by tying an NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks after signing a lucrative contract extension on the eve of the season. The rest of the defense was spotty and the Steelers looked outclassed against the AFC’s best in Kansas City and Cincinnati, going a combined 0-4 against the two teams that reached the conference championship game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan files grievance against Giants

Veteran cornerback-turned-safety Logan Ryan spent the past two NFL seasons with the New York Giants and even put pen to paper on a three-year extension with the club in December 2020. However, the two sides parted ways last month when the Giants elected to go in a different direction defensively.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Stat Proves How Reliant Ravens Are On Lamar Jackson

Last season, Lamar Jackson had to play at an MVP-like level to keep the Baltimore Ravens in the game. The best example is his 442-yard passing game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Louisville alumnus threw four touchdowns in that game but needed overtime to defeat the Colts. Eventually, his versatility...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Super Bowl champion Rams don’t pick until 3rd round of draft

104. LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) LAST SEASON: The Rams won it all for the second time in team history, raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time during the franchise’s two Los Angeles eras. Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach by teaming up with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to revitalize the Rams’ offense, while a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and coordinator Raheem Morris made steady improvements throughout the 12-5 regular season. LA won nine of its final 10 games after a November slump, rolling to the NFC West title before routing Arizona and bouncing defending champ Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Rams gritted out a tough win over San Francisco in the conference title game before a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on a late TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Among the Rams’ many superlative performances, Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and was Super Bowl MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman explains why he switched to No. 7

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many of their players take advantage of the new jersey rules that have graced the NFL for each of the past few years. The league decided to ease the restrictions of what numbers are allowed to be worn by certain positional groups, and multiple Baltimore players were quick to make a switch last offseason, including wide receiver Marquise Brown as well as inside linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Colts seeking offensive reinforcements on draft weekend

42. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8) LAST SEASON: Carson Wentz, NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense put Indianapolis in position to make the playoffs. But the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Colts on their home turf in Week 17 and then Indy endured an embarrassing 15-point loss at Jacksonville in the season finale — a collapse that eliminated it from the postseason and spurred an offseason overhaul. Gus Bradley takes over as defensive coordinator from Matt Eberflus, now head coach of the Chicago Bears. And general manager Chris Ballard has plugged three major holes by trading for 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan and 2017 Pro Bowl defensive Yannick Ngakoue in addition to adding 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore at cornerback, and dealing Wentz to Washington.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Oklahoman

New running backs, offensive line depth and what to watch for at Oklahoma State football's spring finale

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team will conclude spring practice on Saturday with the annual spring finale, set for 1 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Though the event will be in practice format rather than that of a game, fans will get the chance to watch everything from one-on-one drills to seven-on-seven competition and some 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
STILLWATER, OK
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns New QB’s Photo

It is a new era in Cleveland Browns football. This was very obvious as many of the Browns weathered a spring snowstorm to come to the team’s facility in Berea for the first day of the 2022 voluntary offseason workouts. There were a few player entrances along with Andrew...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy