Chargers Daily Links: Which Chargers player has the most to gain in 2022?

I refuse to be hoodwinked. The Saints and Colts are both 8-0. Neither will win the Super Bowl. I am almost positive. I have been down this road before. People love to anoint passing teams that put up a ton of points (not that this is a negative). They like to believe that what looks good is what wins, no matter how many times that theory is rebuked. Sometimes it is true but that is the exception rather than the rule. The two specific examples I can cite off hand are the Rams and Colts. In both cases, the offense wasn't alone. The Rams actually had a top five defense that year and the year the Colts won they had their best defense and just happened to draw Rex Grossman in the Super Bowl. I take nothing away from the Saints (they have slaughtered some good teams) or the Colts, they are both contenders. But I'd be surprised if either took the whole thing (Is it possible for the man-love for Drew Brees and Peyton Manning to get any stronger?).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO