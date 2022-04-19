ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Depp details relationship with ex-wife before and after violence

By Audrey Conklin
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

“Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp took the witness stand Tuesday in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million over an op-ed the “Aquaman” actress wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified...

foxwilmington.com

The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Doctor Describes Efforts To Treat Actor’s Drug Addiction — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
CELEBRITIES
