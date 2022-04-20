ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Southern Slab Awakens

Surfline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography by Andrew Chisholm, Lance Morgan and Sam Venn. OK, well, it wasn’t actually Opening Day. That was March 26, when a single pulse of SSW groundswell made it through La Niña’s cruel easterlies and hit Shipstern Bluff with an awkward 10-12 feet of semi burgery...

www.surfline.com

Surfline

Photo of the Swell: Billy Kemper, Teahupoo

There are at least three things to note about this photograph, captured by master lensman Ben Thouard at Teahupoo earlier this week. 1. It is one of the most hauntingly beautiful surf photos we’ve seen in…well, we’re not quite sure. 2. It is so good that we had to technically fudge things a bit: this photo wasn’t taken during the Opening Day swell at Teahupoo, which was full of backless monsters, but the day before. We’re gonna call it a forerunner just for kicks. 3. And there is no connection at all between the fact that visiting Hawaiian Billy Kemper nailed both the Wipeout of the Day and the Photo of the Swell. Wrong place/wrong time, right place/right time.
Surfline

Watch: Jamie Mitchell’s Seven Crossings

Some people march. Some people tweet. Some people form coalitions and GoFundMe pages — and those methods are all good and fine when it comes to supporting a cause — but then there’s humans like Jamie Mitchell. Sure, the current big-wave great has won the world-renowned Molokai...
Surfline

Wipeout of the Day: Billy Kemper, Teahupoo, April 20

Billy Kemper is no stranger to big Teahupoo. Like many Pipe chargers, the Hawaiian has been coming to the End of the Road for years during south swell season, looking for a Pipeline-esque hit during the North Shore’s summer doldrums. He chased this powerful southwest swell here with fellow Hawaiians Koa Rothman, Kala Grace and Eli Olson, who were all staying with Teahupoo kingpin Matahi Drollet. “This is like a second home to me,” Kemper said. “I love the people. I love the place. And the wave is the most powerful, beautiful wall of water on earth.”
James Storm
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
lonelyplanet.com

No, you shouldn't stack rocks on your next hike. Here's why.

Understanding the contention surrounding one of humanity’s most ancient art forms: rock-stacking. Hike far enough on just about any trail in the world and you’re certain to spot what may at first seem like benign additions to the landscape: collections of stones placed on top of each other to form impromptu sculptures.
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
Surfline

First Look: Opening Day, Teahupoo

One of the greatest things about opening day at Teahupoo wasn’t even some of the amazing rides that went down on Wednesday. It was that the waves that were ridden were spawned from a storm that came from the same weather system that sent surf to Bells and Shipstern’s Bluff over Easter, Fiji a couple days after that — and will continue on to send surf to Hawaii’s South Shores, Mainland Mexico and Central America and the West Coast. And while we can’t exactly say that Koa Rothman’s Teahupoo bomb was exactly the same swell energy as the barrel his buddy Nathan Florence snagged at Shipstern’s a few days prior, the two waves are related in a meteorological way. We know tomorrow is technically Earth Day, but man, it’s really amazing what the world’s oceans can pull off.
Surfline

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook

It’s been a busy week in the Pacific basin. First, former typhoon Malakas recurved into the North Pacific setting up a respectable late season swell options. Meanwhile, the South Pacific kicked into gear as winter in the Southern Hemisphere nears. What does it all mean for Hawaii and California? A lot of waves from many directions. Here’s the regional weekend breakdown:
Surfline

Outlook: The Long Weekend, Australia-Wide

We all love the long weekend, and even when the occasion is as potentially sombre and resonant as Anzac Day, we’ll want to get in the water. From our Senior Forecasters Katie Jackson and Ben Macartney, here’s a way into the coming three days, wherever you happen to be.
NewsBreak
Surfline

Ten Moments: Post-Easter Nor'easter

It all started on Easter Sunday, when low pressure hopped across the Dirty South then scurried up the East Coast overnight Monday, where it was confronted by high pressure. That atmospheric fistfight resulted in 30-40kt S/SE winds off the Mid Atlantic, spawning 15-18’ seas just offshore. The science was sound, prompting Surfline Director of Forecasting Kurt Korte to make a rare call for these parts: a blood-red Epic rating, as reported in our realtime Swell Event, Post-Easter Nor’easter. “The timing looked ideal for surfers in the Northeast,” he explained. “The swell building through the night and the best conditions — a single shot of solid SE swell with offshore winds — lining up with the daylight hours on Tuesday.”
Surfline

Margaret River Pro Official Forecast

Sun the 24th: Small but clean. Likely off. Mon the 25th: Building with ok wind early. Possible AM run window. Tue the 26th: Large but story surf. Likely off. Wed the 27th: Large but story surf. Likely off. Thu the 28th: Large but story surf. Likely off. SUNDAY 24th: Fading/leftover...
aiptcomics

‘The Nice House on the Lake’ #8 creates a beautiful unease

The existential horror of The Nice House on the Lake continues this week with issue #8. The inhabitants of a dream vacation turned nightmare have no idea the world outside their area is burning and everyone they know is dead. Walter is some kind of demon or nightmare (or maybe he’s even an alien?), but he’s trapped his closest friends to “save them.” The crux of this series is how once you know you’re trapped, how can you think of anything but escaping, checking in on those you love, or at the very least understanding who has captured you? The exploration of their imprisonment continues as the plot thickens this week.
TravelNoire

Fly Then Float On The First Luxury Flying Mega Yacht

Imagine floating through the sky in a 197-foot mega yacht attached to a blimp three times that length, a blimp and yacht combo called the AirYacht. Then, watching the blimp float down close enough to the water to be hoisted down to launch the boat. Lines then separate the ship from the blimp, and the two can go off on their own. The master plan was initially imagined by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, drafted by Darnet Design and then executed by Lazzarini, a Swiss design company that focuses on custom created marine pieces.
