UNM: 2022 Virtual Autism Imagine Training Series

Children with asthma are vulnerable to being bullied, but there is little research on whether being bullied might be associated with greater prevalence of asthma. In a study published in The Annals of Epidemiology, CUNY SPH doctoral alumna Sharon Joseph, Distinguished Professor Luisa N. Borrell, and colleagues examined the association of being bullied within the past year with the prevalence of lifetime asthma. Using nationally representative data on children ages six to 17 years from the 2018 National Survey of Children's Health, they also tested interactions of bullying with sex and selected socioeconomic indicators.

