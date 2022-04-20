ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UNM: 2022 Virtual Autism Imagine Training Series

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

The University of New Mexico (UNM) announces a 2022 Virtual Autism Imagine Training Series...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Recognizing Autism in Females

Autism presents very differently in females and it is important to recognize these differences. Females are very good at camouflaging the symptoms of autism, which can lead to increased anxiety and depression. Early intervention in females can lead to improved outcomes and reduced risk for victimization. Research shows females receive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Asperger’s, Autism, and OCD: Is There a Link?

OCD and autism are often misdiagnosed as one another. This is because the symptoms of both can look similar. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are, in many ways, quite different. OCD is a mental illness, while autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Misdiagnosing OCD as autism — or...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Praises Early Autism Intervention for Son's Success

For families of children with autism, daily life can look different. Parents work around the clock to make sure their autistic child is embraced and getting the support he or she needs to thrive. Each milestone is a reason to celebrate what the Chrissey family of Dallas has experienced. Hugh...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Psych Centra

The Relationship Between ADHD and Social Anxiety

Navigating social situations can be extra challenging for people with ADHD. In some cases, this can lead to social anxiety. There are three main symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. Each of these symptoms can impact how you communicate and socialize. In some cases, ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unm#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Unm News#Psyd#Adulthood
psychologytoday.com

Lessons I Learned Raising a Son with Inattentive-Type ADHD

What does inattentive-type ADHD look like in boys?. The negative symptoms of ADHD often interfere with performance in school. Learning to work with your child's ADHD brain is important. “My brain is an overstuffed garbage can the lid doesn’t stay on, and stuff is falling out all over the floor.”...
KIDS
Times Leader

Bear Creek Community Charter School expanding

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Even though the $13.4 million addition planned for the Bear Creek Community Charter School is smaller than the existing building, it’s still a big deal, officials said Friday at a ceremonial groundbreaking. The more than 36,000-square-foot wing will boost the enrollment to 675 students...
EDUCATION
verywellhealth.com

What Are Adverse Childhood Experiences?

Children need to feel safe and stable in their home environment in order to thrive in their growth and development. Trauma experienced during childhood can have a lasting impact on health and well-being. Adverse childhood experiences, also known as ACEs, are adverse (negative and impactful) experiences that occur during formative...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
psychologytoday.com

An Autism Memory Superpower

Some students with autism have above average verbal memory, while others experience memory difficulties. Visual memory can be weak in some students, making it hard for them to detect social cues in the classroom and on the playground. Declarative memory, or memory for facts and events, is often very strong...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Ketamine and the Treatment of Mental Health Conditions

Ketamine infusion therapy is a clinically proven, effective, fast-acting, and safe treatment for mental health conditions. IV infusions of ketamine are the gold-standard route of administration and are the most effective. Combining psychotherapy with ketamine can be valuable, and doing both on separate occasions may prove most effective. There has...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Bullied children more likely to have asthma

Children with asthma are vulnerable to being bullied, but there is little research on whether being bullied might be associated with greater prevalence of asthma. In a study published in The Annals of Epidemiology, CUNY SPH doctoral alumna Sharon Joseph, Distinguished Professor Luisa N. Borrell, and colleagues examined the association of being bullied within the past year with the prevalence of lifetime asthma. Using nationally representative data on children ages six to 17 years from the 2018 National Survey of Children's Health, they also tested interactions of bullying with sex and selected socioeconomic indicators.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Empathic Skills of People With Autism Spectrum Disorders

Some people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) can bond emotionally with their pets while having difficulty deciphering human emotions. People with ASD may have as much difficulty deciphering human emotion as a neurotypical person would a reptile or amphibian, says one study. It's important to recognize, particularly for people with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Masking in Autism: The ‘Why’ Matters

Social pressure when living with autism can make fitting in and succeeding hard. Some autistic folks mask to appear less autistic. At a masquerade ball, wearing a mask can be a fun way to hide who you are and create the illusion that you’re someone else, if only for a night. You can slip off the mask when the party is over and go back to yourself — no harm done.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy