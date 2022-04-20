ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Quiogue Waterfront Home With Boathouse Trades For $7.31M

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contemporary beach house in Quiogue with its own private boathouse on Quantuck Bay sold at the start of the year for $7.31 million. The address is 541 Main Street, and the 2.1-acre property boasts a shingle-style residence with water views...

