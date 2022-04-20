ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Nonprofit Leader: Andrew Hoffman, Executive Director, Douglas Dayton YMCA

By Becky Fillinger
millcitytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know we have a downtown YMCA with multiple floors for fitness? Fitness programming is just the tip of the iceberg at the Douglas Dayton YMCA. We talked to Executive Director, Andrew Hoffman, about community engagement, innovation and, of course, fitness offerings at our local YMCA. Q: Please...

millcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Footwear News

Charity Works: Foot Locker Foundation Awards $560,000 in Scholarships + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 19, 2022: Foot Locker Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded $560,000 worth of scholarships to a group of 20 high school seniors across the U.S. as well as 30 Foot Locker employees. The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of “Foot Locker Scholar Athletes,” will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Dayton, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
WTNH

Mystic Aquarium looking for volunteers this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers. The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are […]
ADVOCACY
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
explore venango

Oil City YMCA Announces Spring Tee Ball Registration for ages 3-6

OIL CITY, Pa. – Spring Tee Ball registration is underway for ages 3-6 at the Oil City YMCA. Spring Tee Ball begins May 17 for ages three to six. This is a six-week program that focuses on preparing your child for the games of baseball and softball. The first three weeks of the program will consist of skill and knowledge-building practices where youth will practice the basics of the game. The final three weeks of the program will split the youth into teams and play games. Each child will be receive a YMCA team t-ball shirt.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City YMCA Announces Spring Soccer Program

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced Spring Soccer for ages 3-14. Registration is underway. Spring Soccer will be held on Saturdays beginning Saturday, May 21, for ages 3-14. Learn soccer fundamentals in a six week Spring Soccer Program for kids age 3 to 14. Soccer...
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#The Douglas Dayton Ymca#Gaviidae Common#The Dayton Ymca
CBS Minnesota

Edina Residents, Stow Your Mower During ‘No Mow May’

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.
EDINA, MN
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Onondaga archery program returns

ONONDAGA — A few notable images come to mind when you hear the word “archer.” Hawkeye, Legolas, Artemis, Katniss Everdeen, and even a cartoon fox from Disney’s rendition of Robin Hood. But archery is not reserved for fictional characters, historical figures, or hunters of any era. Recreational archery is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people world-wide, and it’s something that the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department is offering for youth and adults to try!
ONONDAGA, NY
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

Faribault Mill is opening a new location at the 50th and France shopping center in Edina. The company is marking its grand opening at 3922 West 50th Street on Thursday, in the new Nolan Mains development. Faribault Mill,which specializes in wool and cotton blankets, apparel and other products. The new...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Series Coming to HGTV is Set Right Here in Minnesota

A new series set here in Minnesota has just been added to the schedule and is coming soon to HGTV. I don't know if you're as addicted to HGTV as my wife and I are. Thanks to Discovery+ , we're able to watch a lot of HGTV shows-- some of which were filmed right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like Nicole Curtis and her series 'Rehab Addict,' where some seasons were shot on-location in and around Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Pickleball: The Health Benefits of a Sport That's Boomed in the Pandemic

While Americans have long loved football, basketball and baseball, a sport that's only a half-century old has captured the hearts of boomers and millennials alike and skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. [. READ:. Cops Turn to Jiujitsu for Less Force, Better Health ]. The sport is pickleball –...
TENNIS
103.7 THE LOON

Huge Craft Sale Coming in May to Crossroads in St. Cloud

So many people in this area love to "craft" and make their own things for holidays, gifts for almost every occasion, things to use around the house... the list goes on. Me- I like to buy those things that others make. Thank goodness there are those people who love to make these items, because it makes it available for people like me who would rather buy than create.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy