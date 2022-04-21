ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump looked furious with 'scumbag' Piers Morgan after being told: 'You lost'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

It looks as though former President Donald Trump still isn't wanting to admit defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump appeared unable to handle the truth about the election he claims was rigged against him in November 2020 as he was shown getting testy in an interview with ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who has joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own Piers Morgan Uncensored programme, shared a heavily-edited small clip of his new interview with Trump on his Twitter page. This was in promotion of his new show, which launches on 25 April.

In a series of clips, Trump is shown rather irate as Morgan tells him the 2020 election was “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence." Trump can be seen trying to interject by shouting “excuse me” over and over again.

At one point Trump says, “I think I’m a very honest man, much more than you actually.” Morgan says “it was a free and fair election – you lost” to which Trump replies: “Only a fool would think that.”

“You think I’m a fool?’ asks Morgan. “I do now,” Trump replies.

In following clips, Trump tells Morgan, "I don’t think you’re real”, and “Let’s finish up the interview”. A final clip shows Trump standing up and demanding cameras be shut off before he walks away and says: “Very dishonest”.

In a column on the New York Post's website, Morgan said: "Apparently, he was later heard denouncing me as a 'scumbag' and saying he wished he’d never done the interview.

"The next day, I sent Trump an email thanking him for his time and included these words: 'You had every right to get annoyed and call me a fool for not believing the election was stolen from you, but I also have every right to my opinion, and I wasn’t going to lie to your face just to avoid annoying you. The best friends are the most honest/critical ones, not the sycophants.'

"As I write this, 10 days later, I haven’t had any reply. Perhaps we’ll never speak again, and our friendship is over?"

