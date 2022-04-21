ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sofia Richie Announced That She's Engaged To Elliot Grainge And Shared A Picture Of The Engagement Ring

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjMYn_0fFCQm3700

Sofia Richie is engaged!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaEed_0fFCQm3700
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty images

She shared the news on her Instagram alongside two photos documenting Elliot Grainge proposing to her...

Grainge is the founder and CEO of the 10K Projects record label; his father, Lucian Grainge, is Universal Music Group's chairman and CEO.

@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

...as well as a picture of the couple kissing, in which Sofia is not-so-sneakily flashing her engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaxQT_0fFCQm3700
@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

"Forever isn't long enough," she wrote in the caption.

@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

Elliot also posted a photo commemorating the occasion with the caption, "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️"...

@elliot / Via instagram.com

...and Sofia showed her love in the comments.

@elliot / Via instagram.com

The pair have been dating for at least a year, as Sofia went IG official with their relationship last year.

@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

Even though the news of their engagement might come as a surprise, it's possible that Sofia dropped a hint or two about the change in her relationship status recently.

@elliot / Via instagram.com

Just a week ago, Sofia posted a photo of herself standing in front of a door, with the caption, "Wedding season is in full effect!" She wasn't kidding.

@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

Congratulations to the happy couple!

@sofiarichie / Via instagram.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie's Engagement

Watch: Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship. Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news. After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

See All of Jennifer Lopez's Six Engagement Rings

A few years ago we mused that the Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram was the be-all-end-all of Instagram engagement announcements. That relationship wasn't meant to last, but it did create yet another iconic engagement ring moment for the multi-hyphenate, who has received some staggeringly beautiful jewels in her day. But it turns out, lightning does indeed strike twice, or in the case of Lopez's engagements, it can strike six times.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Rodin
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Wireimage Getty#Universal Music Group#Sofiarichie#Ig
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

974
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy