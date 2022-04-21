Sofia Richie Announced That She's Engaged To Elliot Grainge And Shared A Picture Of The Engagement Ring

Related
See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie's Engagement
Watch: Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship. Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news. After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram...
Scott Disick ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement but ‘Not’ Over Sofia Richie’s
Mixed emotions! Scott Disick is sending his sincerest congratulations to ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie amid her engagement to Elliot Grainge — but he’s more focused on ex Kourtney Kardashian’s impending nuptials to Travis Barker. ...
Sasha Obama Has A Boyfriend! Meet Her New Man, Who's The Son Of Actor Clifton Powell
It turns out that Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha, has been seeing former college athlete Clifton Powell Jr. for quite some time!
NFL・
womansday.com
See All of Jennifer Lopez's Six Engagement Rings
A few years ago we mused that the Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram was the be-all-end-all of Instagram engagement announcements. That relationship wasn't meant to last, but it did create yet another iconic engagement ring moment for the multi-hyphenate, who has received some staggeringly beautiful jewels in her day. But it turns out, lightning does indeed strike twice, or in the case of Lopez's engagements, it can strike six times.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to His and Kourtney Kardashian's Marriage Ceremony
Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas early Monday morning. In a new statement to ET, Moakler, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer, congratulated "the happy couple."
Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs & Anny Francisco reveal son Adriel is dead at 7 months after suffering ‘heart condition’
90 DAY Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs has tragically lost their seven-year-old son. Anny announced the news on Thursday in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote. "I am devastated and [so is]...
Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings From Alex Rodriguez, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and More: Photos
The look of love — in the form of Jennifer Lopez’s five engagement rings through the years. The singer, 51, has had her fair share of incredible diamonds. On March 12, 2021, rumors surfaced that she and Alex Rodriguez had ended their relationship, calling off their engagement after two years. Us Weekly confirmed the following […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
My ex cheated on me, so I posed as a recruiter and put him through a month-long job interview then had the last laugh
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’
Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
Little People’s Tori & Zach Roloff break down as son Jackson, 4, is rushed to hospital for surgery in medical emergency
SEASON 23 of Little People Big World has plenty of drama as a preview shows a scary moment for Tori and Zach Roloff involving their eldest child. The reality star's two children, Jackson, four, and Lilah, two - were born with dwarfism. Their son has struggled particularly with the genetic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere
Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
Ireland Baldwin Calls Amber Heard 'Disaster of a Human Being' Amid Lawsuit
"Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person," read a post on Baldwin's Instagram amid the court battle between Heard and Johnny Depp.
Grazia
As Bennifer Gets Engaged For The Second Time, Take A Look At Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings
Way back when in 2002, Ben Affleck proposed with a famously beautiful, 6.1 carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. J.Lo, who had met the actor on the set of Gigli, was seen wearing the engagement ring at the premiere of Daredevil, flashing its three-stone brilliance to the bevy of waiting photographers.
Kris Jenner insists Kourtney Kardashian protect $65M fortune by signing prenup before ‘real’ wedding to Travis Barker
KRIS Jenner has INSISTED Kourtney Kardashian protect her $65M fortune with a prenup before her "real" wedding to Travis Barker. The famous pair reportedly tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas although without obtaining a marriage license. Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, said their "I...
Khloé Kardashian Admitted She’s Afraid To Post Photos Of Herself And “Can’t Even Look” At Her Phone When She Does Because She’s Constantly Ridiculed For Her Apparent Photoshop Fails
“Every single time. I feel my pulse jump out of my skin. I can’t even look. I just post and ghost.”
'It felt like a sniper attack': Jennifer Grey reveals she was shellshocked when her Oscar-winning father Joel Grey was outed as gay to her in the late 1980s
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker stumble back to hotel moments after shock 1:45 AM Las Vegas wedding ceremony
KOURTNEY Kardashian stumbled, and needed the help of new "husband" Travis to stay upright as the couple arrived back at their hotel early Monday morning. The "newlyweds" had just tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, hours after Travis' Grammy awards performance. And in true...
Pete Davidson's Inner Circle Believes If He Appears On 'The Kardashians,' It'll 'Kill' His Relationship With Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson's friends believe if he appears on 'The Kardashians,' it'll 'kill' his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
BuzzFeed
974
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0