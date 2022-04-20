ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gubernatorial debate canceled, after McGeachin declines to debate Humphreys

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE — A live debate between the candidates in the GOP primary for governor has been canceled.

The debate had been scheduled to air statewide on Idaho Public Television on May 3 as part of the “Idaho Debates.” On April 15, Gov. Brad Little announced that he would not participate , saying his record as governor is “non-debatable.”

At that point, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had indicated that she wouldn’t participate if Little didn’t, but Idaho Debates organizers asked her to reconsider, as there were still two qualified candidates, McGeachin and Ed Humphreys. Other candidates on the ballot either didn’t meet active-campaign criteria or declined to participate.

McGeachin declined to respond by a Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline, forcing the cancelation. “As I have stated from the very beginning, I am ready, willing, and able to debate Brad Little,” she said in a statement.

“Our campaign sent numerous requests to IPTV and KTVB, trying to ensure that Mr. Little was a part of this debate for the people of Idaho,” she said. “In fact, based on a question we submitted just last night, we’re still waiting on a response from IPTV that Brad Little will be participating. When and if Mr. Little becomes available to debate, I will be there. “

Humphreys, an Eagle businessman who has been campaigning full-time for a year for the position, said, “It’s not surprising when it comes to career politicians. They tend to do things that will help them perpetuate their political career, rather than advocate for the ideas that benefit all Idahoans.”

“Participating in debates is an important function of the electoral process,” Humphreys said, “not only for the candidates themselves, but it’s mostly for the people, so that everyone has an opportunity to weigh out different approaches and different ideas.”

Melissa Davlin, host of “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television and the scheduled moderator for the debate, said, “Debates remain a valuable tool for informing voters. We know from past viewer comments that even in a closed GOP primary, many of Idaho’s 475,000 Republican-affiliated voters rely on information from debates as they’re filling out their ballots.”

Other top Idaho GOP candidates who have declined to debate their primary opponents this year include Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor; and 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson, who is seeking reelection.

The Idaho Debates in this year’s primary election continued Tuesday night with the debate in the race for Idaho Attorney General, featuring incumbent Lawrence Wasden and challengers Raul Labrador and Art Macomber. The Idaho Press will have a full report in Thursday’s editions.

Also, next week, the GOP candidates for state superintendent of public instruction will debate on April 25; and those for Idaho secretary of state on April 26. All the debates will be available for streaming on demand after they air at idahoptv.org/idahodebates , where you can also find more information.

The Idaho Debates are a three-decade-plus institution in Idaho. They are a collaboration between the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho’s public universities.

