Clackamas County court sides with petitioners wanting public access for Oswego Lake

The court makes its ruling in the first of two phases of the trial, stating that the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine.

The Clackamas County Circuit Court sided with petitioners in phase one of the trial over whether Oswego Lake should be publicly accessible, ruling that the land is subject to Public Trust Doctrine and that the lake was navigable at statehood in 1859. This means that a second phase of the trial will take place in July and determine whether the city of Lake Oswego's policies restricting access to the lake are lawful.

The ruling, which was issued Tuesday, April 19, stated that "Oswego Lake's partial title-navigability, the public trust status of its waters, and the specific circumstances here create a public right of access to the lake from the City's public waterfront parks."

Petitioner Todd Prager, a former Lake Oswego Planning Commissioner, described the ruling as a "significant win."

"The judge essentially agreed with all of our points that the lake is a public waterway, that all the waters are public and that the public deserves access to the lake … We're really excited and happy about it," he said.

The lake is currently owned by the Lake Corporation and the circuit court decision noted that the corporation's shareholders use it for a variety of recreational purposes, while the public is barred from using the waterway according to city of Lake Oswego code.

"We disagree vehemently with (the court's) findings and conclusions and right now we're in a position where we need to prepare for phase two of the trial," said Lake Corporation General Manager Jeff Ward, adding that the city's policy remains unchanged despite the ruling.

Lake Oswego officials have cited safety concerns and the prevention of invasive species entering the lake as reasons for the 2012 ordinance barring public access from city-owned parks (effectively banning all public use, given that other access points are on private land). Prager and Portland attorney Mark Kramer filed a lawsuit in response to the ordinance, arguing that the lake is a public waterway under Oregon's Public Trust Doctrine.

The lawsuit called for the ordinance to be struck down, while also asking for a declaratory judgment affirming that the lake is a public body. Both the Clackamas County Circuit Court and the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the defendants — the city of Lake Oswego, the state of Oregon and the Lake Oswego Corporation — and refused to consider the question of whether the lake is a public body.

Kramer and Prager petitioned to the Oregon Supreme Court in 2017, and arguments were heard in May 2018.

In 2019, the Supreme Court remanded the decision on the case back to the circuit court after determining that "the public use doctrine does not grant plaintiffs a right to access the water from waterfront parks" but that rules interfering with the public's right to enter waterways held in trust by the state of Oregon must be "objectively reasonable."

In its decision this week, the circuit court outlined the history of the lake in making its case for title navigability, noting that Indigenous people likely canoed the lake to transport food and other goods and that the lake was used for commerce in the 19th century.

"Sucker Lake (name for Oswego Lake before it expanded) was navigable-for-title when Oregon became a state in 1859. It was used or susceptible to use in its ordinary and natural condition as a highway for commerce, over which trade or travel were or could have been conducted, using modes of trade and travel on water," the decision read.

The decision also noted that the Supreme Court has identified Public Use Doctrine — a mandate to protect public rights of fishing, navigation and commerce — as "flexible, forward-looking and subject to expansion" depending on the needs of society. It said this doctrine applies to what was once Sucker Lake as well as the expanded lake.

In keeping with past arguments, Ward cited safety and water quality as reasons for restricting public access.

"We're really concerned with safety. The lake gets pretty busy as it is, especially as the water quality has improved and we get more canoes, kayakers, swimmers on the lake," he said.

Prager said he and Kramer have always advocated for non-motorized boat public access of the lake and they did not feel that public access would lead to overcrowding or environmental deprivation.

"We're fully supportive of regulations to protect the resource, as there are for other waterways in the state," he said.

The city of Lake Oswego issued a press release Thursday, saying it did not take a position on the matter of whether the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine but reiterated its concern about providing public access from city-owned recreational facilities such as Millennium Park Plaza and Sundeleaf Plaza.

"These recreation facilities were not designed or constructed for water access, including swimming, wading, and boat launching. Entry to Oswego Lake from these facilities would create safety risks for the public and liability risks for the City," the release reads.

The circuit court decision stated that the city may only restrict access to the lake "to an extent objectively reasonable in light of the purpose of public trust doctrine and the circumstances here."

"We will determine in phase two if the City's Resolution 12-12 and related policies unreasonably interfere with the public's trust rights," the ruling read.

Prager expected that, following phase two, any decision would be appealed to higher courts, such as the Oregon Court of Appeals and Oregon Supreme Court. Ward also did not rule out that possibility.

Phase two of the trial is slated for July 19-22.

