ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County court sides with petitioners wanting public access for Oswego Lake

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

The court makes its ruling in the first of two phases of the trial, stating that the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2v80_0fFCNHLZ00

This story was updated from its original version

The Clackamas County Circuit Court sided with petitioners in phase one of the trial over whether Oswego Lake should be publicly accessible, ruling that the land is subject to Public Trust Doctrine and that the lake was navigable at statehood in 1859. This means that a second phase of the trial will take place in July and determine whether the city of Lake Oswego's policies restricting access to the lake are lawful.

The ruling, which was issued Tuesday, April 19, stated that "Oswego Lake's partial title-navigability, the public trust status of its waters, and the specific circumstances here create a public right of access to the lake from the City's public waterfront parks."

Petitioner Todd Prager, a former Lake Oswego Planning Commissioner, described the ruling as a "significant win."

"The judge essentially agreed with all of our points that the lake is a public waterway, that all the waters are public and that the public deserves access to the lake … We're really excited and happy about it," he said.

The lake is currently owned by the Lake Corporation and the circuit court decision noted that the corporation's shareholders use it for a variety of recreational purposes, while the public is barred from using the waterway according to city of Lake Oswego code.

"We disagree vehemently with (the court's) findings and conclusions and right now we're in a position where we need to prepare for phase two of the trial," said Lake Corporation General Manager Jeff Ward, adding that the city's policy remains unchanged despite the ruling.

Lake Oswego officials have cited safety concerns and the prevention of invasive species entering the lake as reasons for the 2012 ordinance barring public access from city-owned parks (effectively banning all public use, given that other access points are on private land). Prager and Portland attorney Mark Kramer filed a lawsuit in response to the ordinance, arguing that the lake is a public waterway under Oregon's Public Trust Doctrine.

The lawsuit called for the ordinance to be struck down, while also asking for a declaratory judgment affirming that the lake is a public body. Both the Clackamas County Circuit Court and the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the defendants — the city of Lake Oswego, the state of Oregon and the Lake Oswego Corporation — and refused to consider the question of whether the lake is a public body.

Kramer and Prager petitioned to the Oregon Supreme Court in 2017, and arguments were heard in May 2018.

In 2019, the Supreme Court remanded the decision on the case back to the circuit court after determining that "the public use doctrine does not grant plaintiffs a right to access the water from waterfront parks" but that rules interfering with the public's right to enter waterways held in trust by the state of Oregon must be "objectively reasonable."

In its decision this week, the circuit court outlined the history of the lake in making its case for title navigability, noting that Indigenous people likely canoed the lake to transport food and other goods and that the lake was used for commerce in the 19th century.

"Sucker Lake (name for Oswego Lake before it expanded) was navigable-for-title when Oregon became a state in 1859. It was used or susceptible to use in its ordinary and natural condition as a highway for commerce, over which trade or travel were or could have been conducted, using modes of trade and travel on water," the decision read.

The decision also noted that the Supreme Court has identified Public Use Doctrine — a mandate to protect public rights of fishing, navigation and commerce — as "flexible, forward-looking and subject to expansion" depending on the needs of society. It said this doctrine applies to what was once Sucker Lake as well as the expanded lake.

In keeping with past arguments, Ward cited safety and water quality as reasons for restricting public access.

"We're really concerned with safety. The lake gets pretty busy as it is, especially as the water quality has improved and we get more canoes, kayakers, swimmers on the lake," he said.

Prager said he and Kramer have always advocated for non-motorized boat public access of the lake and they did not feel that public access would lead to overcrowding or environmental deprivation.

"We're fully supportive of regulations to protect the resource, as there are for other waterways in the state," he said.

The city of Lake Oswego issued a press release Thursday, saying it did not take a position on the matter of whether the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine but reiterated its concern about providing public access from city-owned recreational facilities such as Millennium Park Plaza and Sundeleaf Plaza.

"These recreation facilities were not designed or constructed for water access, including swimming, wading, and boat launching. Entry to Oswego Lake from these facilities would create safety risks for the public and liability risks for the City," the release reads.

The circuit court decision stated that the city may only restrict access to the lake "to an extent objectively reasonable in light of the purpose of public trust doctrine and the circumstances here."

"We will determine in phase two if the City's Resolution 12-12 and related policies unreasonably interfere with the public's trust rights," the ruling read.

Prager expected that, following phase two, any decision would be appealed to higher courts, such as the Oregon Court of Appeals and Oregon Supreme Court. Ward also did not rule out that possibility.

Phase two of the trial is slated for July 19-22.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Will biofuel project be good or bad for Columbia County?

The Spotlight hears readers' different takes on the NEXT Renewable Fuels project.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Fluff about 'green' NEXT biofuel project is just that Cosmetology? It seems...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswego Lake#Public Use#Invasive Species#Petitioner#Public Trust Doctrine#Lake Oswego Planning#The Lake Corporation
Reason.com

Judge Sutton on National Injunctions

In Arizona v. Biden, a Sixth Circuit decision earlier this week, there's a concurrence by Judge Sutton regarding national injunctions (also called "nationwide injunctions" and "universal injunctions"). The concurrence begins on page 18 here, but it's so good, that I'm simply going to block quote the entire thing:. SUTTON, Chief...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbia County Spotlight

Legislative candidates share views at Columbia City forum

Candidates for House District 32 and Senate District 16 answered questions.Candidates vying to represent Columbia County in the state Legislature gathered at Columbia City Community Hall last week to answer questions from voters. Rep. Suzanne Weber, who serves House District 32 and is the presumptive Republican nominee for Senate District 16, attended the forum. Melissa Busch, a home health nurse and the presumptive Democratic nominee for SD 16, did not attend the forum but sent a campaign representative in her place. Busch had a previously scheduled campaign event that evening, Sabbath Mikelson told forum attendees in Columbia City. Drew Layda,...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Is lying to voters free speech? Courts say yes

Following news of misattributed quotes in the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet, we dug into the history. Mistakes or outright lies in a candidate's Voters' Pamphlet statements are nothing new in Oregon. Past efforts to shore up misleading statements in the Oregon Voters' Pamphlet — mailed out to voters before ballots go out in every election — have failed, Pamplin Media Group's look at the history shows. Some argue that's a win for free speech. Others say is an ethical failure by the state. Washington County has seen its own issues with Voters' Pamphlet statements in this year's May...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

City of Lake Oswego, police union come to agreement on new contract

The deal stipulates salary increases for union members through 2025 along with longevity pay. The Lake Oswego City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Lake Oswego Peace Officers Association — the union representing 45 police officers and communications operators — for a contract that runs through June 30, 2025, during a meeting Tuesday, April 19.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Tosses Out Dispute Over Medicaid Work Requirements

The Supreme Court won’t be rescheduling arguments in the fight over work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries that had been sitting in limbo at the court for over a year. The justices on Monday agreed the cases disputing the Trump administration’s approval of work rules in Arkansas and New Hampshire are now moot, and sent them back to the trial court with instructions to wipe the decisions off the books and dismiss them.
ARKANSAS STATE
Portland Tribune

Light rail likely for I-5 replacement bridge

The debate over light rail killed a previous attempt to build a replacement bridge. A replacement for the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will likely include light rail, a longstanding issue between stakeholders on either side of the two states' border. Staff members planning the massive replacement effort...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Barton, Decker spar in WashCo district attorney debate Wednesday

DA Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker are opposites, disagreeing on the future of public safety in the county. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker faced off in a spirited debate Wednesday, April 20, at the Westside Commons in Hillsboro. The two candidates are "nothing alike — at all," in the words of the incumbent. They have starkly different opinions on what the justice system should look like and how the DA's Office should function. During the debate, which was moderated by Ed Kroll from the Washington County Bar Association, Barton said he fears that Decker's "extreme"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Candidates for County Commission face off

Three candidates for Position 1, and two candidates for Position 2 make their cases. Voters had an opportunity to see what their county commission candidates stand for Wednesday evening, April 20. The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the candidates running for two seats on the county commission.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy