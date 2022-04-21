ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Fox Sports makes Easter Sunday a NASCAR ratings success

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhvwz_0fFCJrpD00

Dirt will be back on NASCAR's schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way.

NASCAR delivered the most-watched race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016 on Sunday night when an average 4,007,000 viewers tuned in as the Cup Series raced on dirt for the second consecutive season.

It marked the first time since NASCAR's inaugural 1949 season the Cup Series was deliberately scheduled to race on Easter ; 10 times before were because of weather-related rescheduling, most recently in 1989.

It was Fox that had asked NASCAR to use its traditional off weekend to chase a primetime holiday audience. Based on Sunday night's numbers, Fox wants Easter in its scheduling conversations.

“Look, we're thrilled," Bill Wanger, Fox Sports executive vice president and head of programming and scheduling, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We're talking to NASCAR about plans for ‘23 and obviously that’s part of the mix.”

Despite two late rain delays, Bristol viewership was up 28% over last year's race, which was also rain-delayed but run on a Monday during daylight. It was also up 20% over last season's ninth race of the year (Richmond).

The race was the most-viewed among the 18-to-49 demographic since the Daytona 500 in February.

“I like having the dirt race, I think it's a different format and obviously the numbers spike when it is on dirt,” Wanger said. “Also the younger demos on Easter with the dirt, we like the dirt.”

Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell has already said the spring race in 2023 will be a dirt race for a third consecutive year but noted the date was not decided.

Wanger didn't need to consult a calendar to discuss NASCAR returning to primetime Fox next Easter. He knows the holiday falls on April 9, 2023, which he said is known to television programmers as “Masters Sunday.”

NASCAR learned in its first year of dirt that the event had to be at night because of visibility issues created by the swirling red Tennessee clay covering Bristol's 0.533-mile concrete bullring. Sunday's race started at 7 p.m. and a similar approach would be expected next year.

“The Masters is over at 7, and that's when we started our race coverage,” said Wanger, who added the NBA will still be in its regular season on Easter in 2023. NASCAR ranked second as the most-watched sporting event of the weekend behind the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Television ratings have been strong through the first eight races of the season, the first of NASCAR's new Next Gen racecar. The car debuted in the made-for-Fox exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in February, a season kickoff that featured a “halftime” with a concert by Ice Cube.

The Clash was followed by the sold-out, season-opening Daytona 500, the first in three years not affected by rain. Wanger believes momentum for the network started then and has carried through the first nine races of the season.

He credited the collaboration between the television partners, track promoters and NASCAR under the leadership of President Steve Phelps and Ben Kennedy, the senior vice president of racing development and strategy. The 30-year-old Kennedy is the great-grandson of NASCAR's founder and has been credited for some of NASCAR's more progressive recent ideas.

Wanger said NASCAR set the tone for the successful start to this season in 2020 when it was one of the first professional sports leagues to resume competition at the start of the pandemic. NASCAR was holding events two months after the national shutdown and was the first league to complete its entire season.

“NASCAR during the pandemic really made some great decisions,” Wanger said. “It was one of the only major sports back up and I think that helped get some new viewers.”

Wanger said there could be opportunity for other tracks to host an Easter race depending on where it falls on the calendar. When Easter falls in March, for example, it will likely be too cold for Bristol to host the race in the East Tennessee mountains.

Promotion of the event is key and Fox was committed to selling Bristol on dirt as a marquee event on NASCAR's 38-race schedule.

“What we've seen at Fox is that if you put on a high-profile sporting event on a holiday, you can pop some numbers,” Wanger said.

———

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Tweet Is Going Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

A playful tweet from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is going viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon. Wallace, who drives for 23XI Racing, will be back at the scene of the infamous “noose” garage incident this weekend. Back in 2020, a rope in the shape of a noose was spotted hanging from Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. An investigation into the rope took place, with the FBI revealing no hate crime took place.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Easter Sunday#Easter Weekend#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Associated Press
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Talladega Inspection Issues: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR inspection saw an odd turn of events with most teams carrying umbrellas over the cars on the way to tech after most failed their first attempt. This weekend, NASCAR takes on the 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t have a practice session, but they will qualify on Saturday.
TALLADEGA, AL
WSFA

Jeffrey Earnhardt set to race at Talladega in legendary No. 3 car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., will fire up his engine this weekend for a race around the Talladega Superspeedway. Jeffrey Earnhardt Jr., sat down for a chat with WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello Wednesday to talk about...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway plays host to an action-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead. The high banks of the 2.66-mile Alabama oval brings the second superspeedway race of the Next Gen era for the Cup Series in addition to Xfinity and ARCA events this weekend. The Xfinity Series enters Talladega for its...
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega Qualifying Order: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Talladega SuperSpeedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the third superspeedway race of the 2022 season. View the Talladega qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order...
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes superspeedway racing in Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Talladega tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual...
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Golf Digest

This 200-mph near-miss during an Indianapolis 500 test session will make you clench every single thing you can possibly clench

Believe it or not, May is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: No, not the Kentucky Derby. No, not the PGA Championship either. OK, OK, so it can mean several things, but right now we’re talking about The Great American Race; the one and only Indianapolis 500. This week drivers returned to the Brickyard for a two-day test session but were met with some slick track conditions, specifically exiting pit lane where three drivers, including four-time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves, were sent for a spin.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
ABC News

ABC News

618K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy