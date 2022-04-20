ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Life: Outside the Frame films screen at Venice Biennale

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Youth films — Films made by homeless and marginalized youth in Portland, through Outside the Frame, will be screened during the Venice Biennale in Italy, April 23-July 25.

The exhibit, "Transitions and Transformations: the Constant Flux of our Personal Structures," is curated by Geraldine Ondrizek of Reed College and hosted by the European Cultural Centre during the biennale.

It was made possible through donor support of Outside the Frame and a grant from Reed College.

Outside the Frame trains homeless and marginalized youth to be directors of their own films — and lives.

The films:

• "Last Dayz," 2021: Stunnaboii.Z raps with raw emotion over footage of protesters clashing with police in Portland during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. In collaboration with Mic Crenshaw, Friends of Noise and Portland Public Schools.

• "Animal Control," 2021: Young rappers perform a song about Black lives with the Oregon Symphony. Also in collaboration with Crenshaw, Friends of Noise and PPS.

• "The Giving Tree," 2019: In her journey, on foot, from Honduras to the United States, Michelle encounters family rejection, transphobia and border patrol. A project with Oregon State University.

• "Warriors (It's a Wonderful Life)," 2019: A bullied young man finds an unexpected friend at the bridge. Produced during Outside the Frame intensive filmmaking workshop.

• "Hairapy," 2017: Distraught by his mother's death by suicide, Jacob gets a haircut as he prepares for her memorial and a job interview.

'Cats' coming — One of Broadway's biggest hits, "Cats," comes to Keller Auditorium, June 21-26, and tickets go on sale to the general public, Sunday, April 24.

Tickets will be available online at www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

McCollum wine — He's busy playing with New Orleans in the NBA playoffs, but former Trail Blazers' player CJ McCollum has a new local wine coming out this week.

McCollum Heritage 91 will release a 2021 Willamette Valley Rose', available on the winery's website at 9 a.m. April 25.

It's McCollum's second Rose', and his fifth wine; he's also released some pinot noir and chardonnay.

PBO artistic director — Portland Baroque Orchestra has announced three finalists for its artistic director position: New York-based violinist Aisslinn Nosky, London-based harpsichordist Julian Perkins and Dublin-based multi-instrumentalist Peter Whelan.

They'll be presented during the 2022-23 season with the "Festival of Candidates" concerts.

All Classical Portland — Double bass player Maggie Carter, 16, has been named All Classical Portland's 2022 Young Artist in Residence. She'll attend Boston University Tanglewood this summer; she's principal bassist Portland Youth Philharmonic.

The station has also appointed four young creatives as the first-ever Young Artist Ambassadors: Noah Carter, 16, violin, Grant HS; Diego Fernandez, 17, flute, South Salem HS; Ben Price, 18, oboe, Grant HS; Nate Strothkamp, 18, violin, Oregon Episcopal School.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Opera season — Portland Opera announced its 2022-23 season, and it includes:

• Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Nov. 5-13, Keller Auditorium.

• "Thumbprint," a new opera inspired by the story of Mukhtar Mai, a trailblazing Pakistani human rights activist, March 18-26, 2023, Newmark Theatre.

• The Dvorak opera "Rusalka" for the first time, April 22-April 30, 2023, Keller Auditorium.

• A one-night-only concert featuring celebrated composer and jazz great Terence Blanchard, May 26, 2023, Keller Auditorium.

• A premiere of a youth opera inspired by the life and experiences of Beatrice Morrow Cannady for the regional Portland Opera to Go tour.

Another Ten Grands — Michael Allen Harrison's Ten Grands event returned to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall last week. And, now the next event, Ten Grands on the Diamond, returns to Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field, Sept. 10.

www.michaelallenharrison.com. Tickets go on sale May 7.

New book — Travis Williams, executive director of Willamette Riverkeeper, has a new book called "Willamette River Greenways" from OSU Press.

It tells of the river's health, spurred by the Greenway Program hatched along the river and elsewhere in the 1960s. It resulted in thousands of acres of public lands along the river. Williams shares stories from his 22 years as "riverkeeper" and executive director.

'Verselandia' — The youth poetry slam competition "Verselandia" returns to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m April 28.

Alpacas — There'll be some 300 alpacas gathered for the CABA Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza shows, Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24 at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. You can visit with breeders, see alpacas up close and in show competition and learn what it takes to be a champion.

Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Lillard ad — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard missed much of the 2021-22 NBA season with an injury, but he has been busy on the business side of life.

He and boxing champ Ryan Garcia star in a new Gatorade advertisement. Lillard is a boxing fan who incorporates boxing into workouts, and the spot for Gatorlyte product features an intense boxing session between the two athletes as they build up a sweat worthy of rapid rehydration.

Also a rapper, Lillard's "No Punches" serves as the instrumental track for the spot.

The ad appears during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Voices Lecture — Roxane Gay, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Feminist," will speak at the Voices Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Tiffany Center in Portland.

For more/tickets: www.voicesinc.com.

Gay has a blunt approach to exploring feminism and social criticism in her books. "The Bad Feminist" is a collection of essays, and NPR named it one of the best books of 2014.

She hosts a podcast called "The Roxane Gay Agenda."

Upcoming events — Consider attending these events in the coming days:

• "Judy Blue Eyes" features Portland musicians, including members of Nowhere Band and The Decemberists and more, playing the songs of "Crosby, Stills & Nash" with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22.

• "Lady Sings the Blues," the 15th annual tribute to Billie Holiday, takes place at Alberta Rose Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Performances are by LaRhonda Steele, Danielle M. Barker, Arietta Ward, Anandi, Emily Wilder and Marcia Hocker.

• Make sure and go out and support your favorite record store on Saturday, April 23. It's international Record Store Day.

• Joshua Bell joins the Oregon Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.

Magic show — The All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show is planning for its first show in a new theater on the second floor at Lloyd Center, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Oregon Book Awards — The Oregon Book Awards take place Monday, April 25, at The Armory, the first-in person ceremony since 2019.

A reminder: Finalists for the prestigious Ken Kesey Award for Fiction are Callum Angus, Portland, "A Natural History of Transition"; Omar El Akkad, West Linn, "What Strange Paradise: A Novel"; Tracey Lange, Bend, "We Are the Brennans: A Novel"; A.E. Osworth, Portland, "We Are Watching Eliza Bright: A Novel"; Chris Struck, Portland, "Give My Love to the Savages: Stories."

Portland Tribune

Portland Japanese Garden to expand with eye on arts

The Forest Park-adjacent campus was bought from the Salvation Army during the pandemic.Portland Japanese Garden held a handover ceremony Thursday evening at the former Salvation Army home for young women on the edge of Forest Park. The Garden bought the house designed by famed architect A.E. Doyle and three other buildings on the property for $4.2 million, with a view to turning it into a sibling organization called the Japan Institute. The new site will host visiting artists and gardeners learning Japanese gardening methods, will house a dark room, ceramic studio and other artist studios, and the chapel will become...
PORTLAND, OR
Connecticut Public

How the late jazz great Charles Mingus is being remembered 100 years later

Charles Mingus is one of the greatest jazz artists of the 20th century. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on April 22. "Charles Mingus is one of our most important thinkers and composers," says Wynton Marsalis, who will lead two concerts in honor of the composer at Lincoln Center. "He touched on many of the foundations of jazz and American music, from the roots to the most sophisticated forms."
ENTERTAINMENT
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Woodburn Independent

WHS presents 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Theater troupe's spring production features its largest cast and crew since pre-pandemic shows.In American author Madeleine L'Engle's memoir, "A Circle of Quiet," the author discusses an inspiration garnered unconsciously during a coast-to-coast camping trip in 1959. That inspiration, at least in part, fueled the young-adult fiction book "A Wrinkle in Time," which she published in 1962 only after receiving 26 rejections. "While we were on our 10-week camping trip from the Atlantic to the Pacific and back again, we drove through a world of deserts and buttes and leafless mountains, wholly new and alien to me. And suddenly into my...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville-based Sole Sisters to host race for women

The running and walking group's 5k, 10k and half-marathon returns Saturday, May 21 at Wilsonville's Memorial Park. The Sole Sisters all-female walking and running group is hosting a multi-distance race for women on Saturday, May 21 in Wilsonville — the group's first large in-person event in three years. Women...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Blue Star Donuts is coming to Lake Oswego

The popular gourmet pastry shop will be located on First Street near Salt & Straw. After recently moving to town, Blue Star Donuts founder Katie Poppe soon will become a Lake Oswego business owner as well. Blue Star Donuts, which has five other locations in the Portland area and two...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Ana Miralles print reveal for ‘Carmen’ Kickstarter

There are only a few more days to back Georges Bizet’s Carmen: The Graphic Novel Kickstarter which has plenty of added goodies including prints. In fact, AIPT can exclusively reveal just such a print by Ana Miralles. In fact, there is an impressive list of prints available in this Kickstarter campaign including one by Erica Henderson and Marguerite Sauvage.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Feid: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From the line up of...
MUSIC
