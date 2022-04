As a DJ, Nairobi talent Coco Em has made a major name for herself in recent years as a standard-bearer for all sorts of sounds, often centering on those local to her like Kenyan Shrap and Ugandan Gengetone and mixing them with Amapiano, house, techno, and other club sounds. Today, however, she comes to us as a producer with her new EP, Kilumi, which is just around the corner (via French label InFiné). Ahead of that, she’s dropping off the title track and you can listen to that exclusively below.

